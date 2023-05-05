Maya Jama is a vision as she styles out daring black bikini

Love Island might not be on our screens, but that hasn't stopped Maya Jama from impressing us with some serious stunning looks, and she wowed on Friday in a sensual ensemble.

Making the most of the warm weather, Maya made sure to catch the rays as she sunbathed in a gorgeous black bikini. The sizzling presenter looked perfectly relaxed as she lounged on a yellow towel with her eyes closed. Her black fabric bikini also looked stunning as she wore it over just one shoulder, and allowed a glimpse of her toned, and tanned, shoulders. "Fried," she captioned the stunning photo.

Maya is no stranger to a stunning bikini moment and last month the star looked phenomenal as she brought back her favourite Gucci look. The star recycled her previously-worn £500 bikini from the iconic fashion house, which showcased a denim blue backdrop set against a white monogram design. The set coolly added to her blossoming array of bikini looks.

Completing her angelic island girl aesthetic, Maya wore her raven hair down loose, allowing her beach waves to cascade down her front as she posed for a self-taped clip. A coordinating bucket hat perched atop her head, providing some refuge from the sun of her undisclosed vacay location.

A minimalist selection of gold jewels adorned her wrists, consisting of a handful of bangles that led the eye to Maya's fresh nude manicure. The star showed off the pristine interior of her hotel room as she showcased her bikini babe attire, which included an all-white colour palette, large mirrors, modern lamps and cream furniture.

Maya made sure to catch some rays in the daring bikini

Of course, it's not just bikinis that Maya always looks flawless in, and she proved that earlier in the week as she rocked a stylish strapless maxi dress complete with a ripped corset top and a full-length fishtail skirt.

The 28-year-old teamed her statement frock with a pair of gorgeous metallic pewter kitten heels from Amina Muaddi, a chunky chrome bracelet and a luxe gold-tip manicure.

The presenter posed up a storm in a series of snapshots which were later shared to Instagram. She looked her usual polished self, rocking a pretty pink beauty blend featuring telescopic lashes, rosy blusher, a glossy mocha lip and bronzed eyeshadow.

Maya loves her daring looks

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a slew of heartfelt messages. Stunned by her glam appearance, one follower noted: "Love your outfit!!" while a second remarked: "You look absolutely stunning Maya." A third commented: "Elite dinner guest," and a fourth added: "PERFECTION."

On Tuesday, Maya dazzled in a head-turner of an outfit featuring a blinding white co-ord and lace-up knee-high boots. The TV star elevated her evening look with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and a small white leather baguette bag. She wore her raven tresses down loose in a sleek style and perfected a series of cheeky poses alongside an espresso martini.

Fans inundated the comments section with an array of sweet messages. "Stun Hun. So gorgeous," wrote one, while a second gushed: "You look amazing."

Relive some of Maya's best bikini looks below...

