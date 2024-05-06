Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump just wore the red hot mini dress of your dreams
Ivanka Trump just wore the scarlett mini dress of dreams

Jared Kushner's wife dazzled in her latest show-stopping outfit…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump is just killing it in the fashion stakes right now! Former US President Donald Trump's daughter headed to a friend's wedding in Mexico over the weekend and wore not one, but two epic dresses.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a smouldering shot of herself and husband Jared Kushner, wearing a stunning red dress that fell to the floor in a lovely fluid shape. It showed off her miniscule waist and the blonde beauty added gold drop earrings and a slick of red lipstick. Her hair was coiffed into glam waves and she looked in great spirits as she posed for the chic snap. She captioned: "Celebrating love and the magic of Mexico."

Ivanka's dress was known as the 'Handmade Plisse Silk Tulle Evening Dress' by high end brand Cristallini.

On Monday, the first daughter of Mr. Trump shared another stunning snap of what appeared to also be at the wedding. The daring dress she donned was of the mini variety, and finished high above the knee. It was cut with halterneck straps and she added delicate sandals. Instead of wavy hair she had sported at the nuptials, the businesswoman styled her mane in a more relaxed, sleek and straight vibe.

Ivanka Trump looked incredible in a red mini dress at an event in Miami © Ivanka Trump Instagram
Ivanka looked incredible in this red mini dress

The 42-year-old wore another incredible ensemble last week. She was spotted with Jared on Thursday evening walking through Miami. The pair were smartly dressed and appeared to be on date night judging by their swish attire and sweet hand-holding.

Ivanka once again wore a mini dress, this time in a bold midnight blue shade by Clio Peppiatt. It had delicate ruching at the hem and also featured a figure-hugging corset. She accessorised to perfection by adding a box clutch and strappy sandals.

 

Ivanka Trump is seen arriving to the beachside eatery on May 2, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. © Getty
Ivanka looked stunning in her mini dress in Miami last week

Clearly happy with the look, she shared a snap of herself and her husband and wrote 'Miami Nights' with a series of star emojis. Cute!

