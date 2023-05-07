Christina Aguilera takes center stage in skintight lace-up leather catsuit

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer was part of the star-studded line-up in Vegas

Christina Aguilera was one of the many pop, R&B, and hip-hop music icons who performed at Usher's Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The singer, 42, performed some of her biggest hits for the Vegas audience at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, even teaming up with Lil Kim for a rendition of their number one hit "Lady Marmalade."

As always, Christina looked her best for the event, taking to the stage in a head-to-toe black ensemble which consisted of a leather catsuit.

The skintight outfit featured lace-up detailing in the bodice, sleeves, and legs, even featuring cut-outs where the bodice and pants met that showed off some skin.

The figure-hugging look was teamed with her platinum locks styled sleek as she waved them around and a pair of sleek wrap-around shield sunglasses to give her look a futuristic touch.

The singer took the glasses off for a more intimate session with her fans, particularly when singing her 2002 ballad "Beautiful."

© Getty Images Christina performed at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Vegas

Fans on social media couldn't have been more ecstatic about the singer's set, with many bombarding her with flame emojis and one even said: "She gave sooo much energy and gave us such a good set list, we need to see more of it!"

Several other musical icons also took to the stage on Saturday, May 6, including Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Miguel, 50 Cent, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, and many more.

Many of the night's most iconic moments featured collabs, such as Christina with Lil Kim, the singer bringing out Redman for a performance of "Dirrty," and Mariah duetting with Boyz II Men on their emotional 1996 ballad "One Sweet Day."

© Getty Images Redman joined the singer for a rendition of "Dirrty"

The show comes days after it was announced that the singer and mom-of-two would be headlining NYC Pride 2023's Pride Island once again this year.

Pride Island is set to take place at the end of Pride Week in New York City, on Sunday, June 25, at Brooklyn Army Terminal.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the singer expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, "It's going to be another high-energy Pride show – which is my favorite."

On Instagram, she wrote, "Excited to announce that I'll be heading back to NYC for another amazing year of celebrating my favorite, PRIDE month!" She added, "Let's come together to celebrate love and positivity!"

