Mariah Carey looks sensational in little black dress as she showcases hourglass figure

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer had a dynamite star-studded Vegas weekend

Mariah Carey was one of the many legendary '90s musical acts who took to the stage in Las Vegas over the weekend at Usher's Lovers & Friends Music Festival.

The singer, 54, brought out some of her biggest hits for a dynamite performance, starting off in a grand black coat which her dancers took off to reveal a little black dress.

VIDEO: Mariah Carey takes the birthday plunge

The velvet fit accentuated her hourglass figure while drawing attention to her legs with the help of gold lamé lining at the hem. Her hair was styled with its signature bounce, topping things off with gold and diamond bracelets.

She shared some of the photos from her night and wrote: "Thank you Lovers and Friends, I enjoyed ya!" and her fans and famous friends were enchanted.

MORE: Mariah Carey's adorable Easter video has fans rushing to ask important question

MORE: Mariah Carey matches ski outfits with her daughter Monroe in adorable vacation photos

Dinah Jane enthusiastically commented: "THAT'S MOTHER!!!!!!!!!!!" with a slew of flame emojis, while her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 40, sweetly wrote: "You were stunning as always!"

One of her fans said: "You were awesome tonight!!! I was crying when you sang 'One Sweet Day' with @boyziimen!" and another commented: "You absolutely nailed it!! We want a world tour next queen!"

© Getty Images Mariah was one of the headliners of Usher's Lovers & Friends Music Festival

Several other musical icons also took to the stage on Saturday, May 6, including Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Miguel, 50 Cent, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, and many more.

The performance came the week after her twins Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon, turned 12, which she celebrated with rare photos.

MORE: Mariah Carey looks incredible in hot pink wetsuit as she marks her birthday out at sea

MORE: Mariah Carey's incredible paycheck for All I Want for Christmas Is You revealed

The mom-of-two proudly wrote alongside the photos: "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day!

"'Our love is Supernatural!!!'" she continued, then quoting lyrics from her own 1996 hit "Always Be My Baby": "Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!"

She followed those up with photos from their elaborate birthday bash, featuring neon signs, DJs, and several balloons, captioning them with: "Roc & Roe's 12th birthday festivities continue," following on the party their dad threw for them as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.