Christina Aguilera never misses in the fashion department. The multi-award-winning singer made a stunning appearance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday and wore an ice blue dress that might have surprised her fans.

The star posed on the iconic red carpet at the Crypto.com arena showing off her super svelte figure in a floor-length skintight dress complete with a high neckline and long sleeves.

The dress was a little different from her usual, daring looks on the red carpet and at industry events, but the design, although more of a simple look, remained stunningly elegant and classy.

Christina, 43, paired the pale blue gown with diamond rings that could be spotted from a mile away, and jewel-encrusted hoop earrings.

She opted for a full coverage makeup look, with a gorgeous heavy base and defined brows, complete with gold glittered shadow on the lids with dramatic lashes.

Christina then paired her base with her signature heavily lined lips with heaps of gloss.

Christina even took to the stage at one point during the ceremony. Appearing alongside the singer Maluma, she presented the Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album, which went to Karol G for her album, Mañana Será Bonito.

The Genie In A Bottle hitmaker clearly likes to focus on her health and had previously lost a staggering 40 lbs on her fitness journey.

The singer reportedly restricted her daily intake to 1600 calories and stuck to a 'Rainbow Diet', a plant-rich regime that involves eating brightly colored fruits and vegetables every day.

Away from Grammys night, however, Christina has been living it up in Sin City with many eye-opening outfits and stage ensembles as she continues her residency.

The star has been wowing crowds with her epic performances in Vegas most nights at the Venetian's new Voltaire Belle de Nuit since December.

Christina's shows promise an "intimate" and "seductive" experience for the audience. She explained in a statement announcing the shows back in October: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

"What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

She added: "The creative direction of the show is a true labor of love, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: the lights of Vegas, the glitz of Voltaire, my music, fashion, Burlesque, creative Parisian nods and more."

Meanwhile, Christina wasn't the only legend at the Grammys, many stars came out in full force to watch the ceremony take place including Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Joni Mitchell and, much to the surprise of the audience, Celine Dion.

Celine, 55, appeared on stage at the end of the night to present the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift, and looked stunning amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.