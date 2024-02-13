Christina Aguilera struts around Vegas in head-turning thigh-high boots with celebrity friends

Las Vegas may have been high on the Super Bowl this weekend, but it was Christina Aguilera who helped light up the strip once again with her ongoing residency.

The singer-songwriter, 43, took to her Instagram to share outtakes from her residency on social media, not only strutting her stuff in one of her favorite looks, but treating her famous friends to a night of dynamite music too.

Christina walked around in photos she posted in a nude leotard made of a shiny vinyl fabric with corset boning, paired with white leather thigh-high boots, nude sleeves, and a pearl necklace.

She often paired the look with a floor-length black fur coat, especially for driving around the Venetian with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

In other photos, she wore a "Christina Aguilera Residency Crew" black jacket atop her outfit while posing for photos with other celebs at the show, including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jason Derulo.

Christina closed out her photo compilation with a snap of her dog Nugget reclining on an ottoman by a grand piano, and captioned the set: "About this weekend."

Her fans quickly fell in love, bombarding the comments section with flame emojis, including Paris Hilton, and left responses like: "The glam was glamming all weekend," and: "The real Super Bowl," plus: "This is how you make a comeback."

The "Hurt" singer kicked off her residency during New Year's Eve weekend at the Venetian's new Voltaire Belle de Nuit, which promised several couture designs and an intimate audience experience. Her second such residency, it is slated to continue till August 31 with a total of 20 shows played intermittently through March, June, and August.

© Getty Images The star also appeared at the 66th Grammy Awards in the midst of her residency

In an interview with Vegas Magazine, of the show's creative direction, she shared: "The creative direction of the show is a true labor of love, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: the lights of Vegas, the glitz of Voltaire, my music, fashion, Burlesque, creative Parisian nods and more.

"I'm always trying to push my artistic boundaries and do things I've never done before to always offer something new and fresh, giving the audience a one-of-a-kind experience."

© Getty Images The singer kicked off her residency in December and will continue intermittently till August

She also explained that finding a venue that was intimate enough to feel immersive for the audience was one of her priorities. "I wanted to create an experience since the venue is intimate, where the audience can feel immersed in the music and performance as if they're a part of it themselves."

However, off the Vegas stage, she's making the best of the Strip's nightlife. "I am always excited to try what's new in Vegas, as there are always new things popping up.

"You can't go wrong with a classic, nice steakhouse in Vegas like CUT, Delmonico’s, Jean Georges or Bavette's," she added. "There are a few drinks and dinner spots that I go to with friends and crew. I've been wanting to check out what Area 15 is about, as it seems like a fun night out. I love experiences that take you out of your element."

