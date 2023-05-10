Cindy Crawford is cowgirl perfection in western hat for poignant event

On Tuesday, Cindy Crawford spent the day with the Epidermolysis Bullosa community in order to help raise awareness about the rare genetic skin disorder. The supermodel raised awareness for the condition, alongside stars such as Courteney Cox, Brandi Carlile, Kaley Cuoco, David Spade and Judd Apatow.

While meeting with children who live with the disorder, Cindy posed for photographs looking lovely in a casual ensemble. The star layered up in a chunky, cream-coloured knit and dark-wash jeans, topping off her mid-west aesthetic by accessorising with a brown western hat and belt.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals secret behind her incredible hair

Kaia Gerber’s mother wore her caramel curls down loose in delicately tousled waves and opted for a barely-there makeup look that allowed her career-defining features to shine through.

Cindy shared some wholesome moments of the day with fans online, in effect helping to raise awareness for those suffering from the disorder. She said: “This is what it looks like when you bring together an amazing group of people supporting an important cause. Whatever your reason for coming, from the great food, the phenomenal music the stunning ocean views or just to support the EB community, we’re so glad you came! #Rock4EB2023 was beyond our wildest dreams @brandicarlile rocked the house and stole our hearts @courteneycoxofficial you made it happen @kaleycuoco @tommypelphrey you rallied @juddapatow @kevinnealon @thebillyharris @thedanacarvey you crushed it.”

Fans flooded Cindy’s social media with support. “This condition is so heartbreaking. So good of you to support these courageous people and their families,” one wrote, while another said: “Always thinking about and caring for others Cindy.” Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell added a string of love heart emojis and a member of the community noted: “Thank you for giving towards a community that needs this type of awareness out there! I am grateful for you and all those who came out to support us!!”

Cindy’s modest denim look closely follows another timeless outfit that caught our attention. The mother-of-two recreated her most memorable look from her unparalleled nineties era, and the snap featured a very special guest.

© Instagram Cindy Crawford recreated her iconic Pepsi commercial with James Corden

The supermodel slipped into a classic white tank top and some denim shorts as she paid homage to her famous Pepsi commercial from 1992. A then 29-year-old Cindy was catapulted into the limelight, where she enjoyed a successful career for decades to come.

© Getty Cindy rose to stardom in the late eighties and nineties

In the image, Cindy posed with her hand on her hip with her back to a brick wall. A pair of flip-flops added to her cool-girl aesthetic, in addition to a caramel-toned blowout that cascaded down her shoulders.

MORE: Cindy Crawford recreates iconic denim look alongside unexpected star

MORE: 7 lookalike kids taking after their supermodel mums

She was accompanied by The Late Late Show's former host James Corden, who also sported the iconic outfit.

Best photos of Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber:

© Getty Kaia Gerber is Cindy's youngest child and only daughter

© Getty The lookalike mother-daughter duo often attend red carpet events together

© Photo: Getty Images Kaia has forged a successful modelling career at just 21

© Getty Kaia's father is Rande Gerber, Cindy's husband

© Getty The Crawford-Gerber family live in LA

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.