Amanda Holden looks angelic in ruched mini dress and must-see gloves

Amanda Holden tends to ruffle feathers with her Britain's Got Talent outfits, and it looks like the new series will be no exception.

The 51-year-old presenter shared a preview of one of her BGT looks on Sunday night, leaving her Instagram fans awestruck by her statement mini dress. Amanda, who often sparks Ofcom complaints from ITV viewers thanks to her revealing sense of style, looked drop dead gorgeous in a white strappy number, which came complete with matching gloves.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows support for ousted BGT judge David Walliams

The ruched frock boasted delicate spaghetti straps and a structured, corset-inspired neckline. The thigh-skimming dress was perfectly paired with white stilettos and long gloves crafted out of the same material.

"London you delivered @bgt 2023," Amanda captioned her series of three Instagram uploads.

Amanda shared a preview of her angelic BGT look

Her followers were loving the look, likening Amanda to an angel in her all-white ensemble. One wrote: "Heavenly," while another branded her "angelic".

Others were desperate to know where her daring dress was from, with another fan querying: "Amanda where's this dress from its a stun!!!" A fourth follower commented: "You look stunning Amanda. You always pull it out of the bag. Fabulous xx".

The Heart Radio star's bodycon dress boasted matching ruched gloves

We have to agree, this is one of Amanda's most memorable outfits to date. If you've got the confidence to pull it off (we wish we did!), ASOS has a similar white ruched dress in stock for a bargain price.

ASYOU Ruched Mini Dress, £22.99, ASOS

The BGT live shows kicked off in style last week. Amanda joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams' replacement Bruno Tonioli at the series photocall outside the London Palladium on Friday, looking dreamy in denim.

The mother-of-two – who raises daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, with husband Chris Hughes – sported a blazer dress by Saint Laurent.

The Britain's Got Talent star's statement dress was a hit on Instagram

Featuring an Italian denim fabric and a masculine fit, the noughties-inspired dress certainly brought some wow factor to the event.

