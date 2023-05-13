Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey wows in leg-lengthening mini dress

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey looked a vision on Friday as she posed for Instagram in a black fitted mini dress.

The aspiring model shared the artistic snap of herself as she elongated her legs with her toes pointed, holding the ballerina position.

Audrey wore her long brunette locks in a natural loose style, posing barefoot in the sleeveless high-neck dress.

Audrey is an aspiring model

Friends and fans headed to the comments to have their say on Audrey's Instagram post. One follower wrote: "Beautiful young lady." While another added: "Perfect dance form."

Audrey's Instagram is filled with beautiful modeling shots, and the star looked stunning last month as she posed in a red frill dress that featured a pleated skirt and amazing lace detailing.

Fans were blown away by Audrey's captivating look, with many comparing her to her singer mom.

© Getty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share three daughters

One Instagram user commented: "Yep, you look like your beautiful Mom!" A second penned: "You look just like your mother."

The 21-year-old is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith, and the county music couple also shares 26-year-old Gracie and 24-year-old Maggie.

The family is known to be extremely close, though Tim and Faith are now empty nesters after Audrey moved to New York last year to begin her studies.

Audrey followed the footsteps of her sister Gracie by moving to New York, as the oldest sibling lives nearby whilst she works on Broadway.

Last week, Audrey gave fans a glimpse into her stunning student home after sharing a video on Instagram - and fans were seriously impressed by the accommodation which featured high ceilings, art pieces, and even a piano.

