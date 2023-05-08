Tim McGraw's daughter wows with bedroom photos that spark reaction from famous family

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie turned 26 on Friday - and she certainly had a day to remember! Reflecting on the celebrations on social media, the aspiring Broadway star took to Instagram to share photos from her big day, including snapshots of herself posing on her bed inside her bedroom in her New York City apartment.

In the snapshots, Gracie looked stylish dressed in a figure-hugging black playsuit, teamed with sheer tights and boots.

In the caption, she wrote: "Last night was so much fun. I felt the love all day baby!!!! Didn’t get many pics so I had a mini shoot in my room before bed …. Special shout out to @jacsonbondny for hosting my little get together. Couldn’t have had a better time!!"

VIDEO: Gracie McGraw showcases her insane singing voice on Broadway

Gracie's younger sister Audrey McGraw, a model and aspiring singer, was one of the first to react to her siblings photos, writing: "Hot!!!" alongside a fire emoji. Other followers also commented, with one writing: "You look beautiful!" while another remarked: "You look so good!" A third added: "You look absolutely stunning."

Gracie's famous parents also paid tribute to their firstborn on her big day.

Faith shared a fun throwback video taken from one of the family's themed dinner nights at their home in Nashville, showing them all sitting around the table dressed up as characters from The Great.

Gracie was the star of the show too, getting into character as her parents laughed at her antics behind the camera. Tim, meanwhile, chose to share several pictures of Gracie taken from over the years, including one of her as a baby.

He wrote: "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw turned 26 on May 5

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have be become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dream as a Broadway star, and is certainly making an impact on stage. Just a day before her birthday, she starred in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queens - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

She has appeared in several shows over the past 12 months and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

© Instagram Tim McGraw shared a cute photo of Gracie as a toddler to mark her birthday

Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson. Her younger sister Audrey also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

