Faith Hill's model daughter Audrey shares glimpse inside unbelievable student apartment

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey, an aspiring model and musician, is currently studying in New York City - and her apartment is like no other!

The 21-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse inside her beautiful home, which fellow students are bound to envy.

The spacious abode features high ceilings and is decorated with artwork. In the corner, a grand piano sits, which Audrey enjoys playing.

Audrey moved to NYC last year to begin her studies, following in the footsteps of her older sister Gracie, 26, who lives nearby while working on Broadway.

Faith and Tim also share middle daughter Maggie, 24, who often goes to NYC to visit her sisters. While Faith and Tim are relatively private when it comes to their family life, Tim previously opened up about his pride for his daughters - and the bittersweet reality of becoming an empty nester - during an interview with People.

He told the publication: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

© Photo: Getty Images Audrey McGraw is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

The family have a lot of fun together too, with Faith sharing never-before-seen footage of them enjoying a themed dinner party together at their home in Nashville.

© Photo: Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter is an aspiring model and musician

The video was shared to mark Gracie's 26th birthday, and showed the siblings all dressed in period drama costumes as they took on the roles of characters in The Great - the family's favorite movie.

While Gracie enthusiastically started throwing cake around during the dinner, Audrey - who was wearing her mom's red gown that was previously worn at the CMAs in 2017, made sure to stay well away from her older sibling.

© Getty Images Audrey has attended several high profile events with her famous parents

In the caption, Faith wrote: "Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

© Photo: Instagram The McGraw sisters are incredibly close

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are now empty nesters

