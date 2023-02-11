Carol Vorderman shows off impressive hourglass figure in vibrant ensemble and knee-high boots The former Countdown star is so stylish!

Carol Vordeman is never short of a daring look and on Thursday delighted fans with a clip of herself in what may be her most vibrant outfit yet!

The former Countdown star, 61, was spotted transforming into a pair of slick cherry red trousers and skin-tight long-sleeved top in the same shade - giving the illusion of an all-in-one catsuit.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts in leather trousers on This Morning

Loading the player...

The star completed the look with a pair of classic black knee-high boots which featured a dramatic pointed toe.

Captioning the post, she penned: "PERFECT 10 HQ…Wow what a fun couple of days we’ve had filming more @perfect10carol for all you PERFECT TENNERS. Head over to the link in my bio to listen to today’s episode. What a perfect way to end the week!

Carol was a vision

"Brown top @sosandar. Brown trousers 20 years old from @jitroisparis. Red jumper @sosandar. Red high-waisted stretch pants @freddystoreofficial."

TRENDING NOW: Stacey Solomon's delayed announcement of baby son's name explained

Before magically transforming into the stunning red look, Carol was wearing a similar outfit in a warm shade of brown. The autumnal-hued ensemble was comprised of a pair of leather trousers and a brown patterned roll neck top which was adorned with white spots.

The star loves a vibrant look!

The star added a chunky belt to the look, emphasising her impressive gym-phoned waist.

For both incredible ensembles, Carol opted to wear her perfect long blonde tresses down and styled in natural waves. She also wore a flawless face of camera-ready makeup for the fabulous video including fluttery false eyelashes, brown lipstick and touches of black eyeliner.

Carol shared the update on Instagram

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of Carol's update and flooded the comments section with messages for the star.

Dame Kelly Holmes penned: "You're great at these transitions," alongside a red love heart and a flame emoji. Zoe Ball added: "What a woman".

CAROL HOME: Carol Vorderman's holiday home where she plans to live full-time - tour

CAROL LOVE LIFE: Carol Vorderman reveals she has FIVE 'lovers' on rotation in candid confession

One fan replied writing: "You look amazing." A second penned: "Carol! You look epic and you're an inspiration to women over 50."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.