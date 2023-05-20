Catherine Zeta-Jones wears slinky backless dress in must-see throwback photo

The Wednesday actress looked as glamorous as ever

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback photo of herself in a stunning backless gown, and the shot was taken over 30 years ago.

The actress can be seen with her back to the camera in the photo, wearing an incredible black ball gown that featured an open back with sparkling jewel straps.

Catherine looked the epitome of elegance in the photo, despite not being able to see her face. The star wore her hair in a curled pin-up style as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

The 53-year-old shared the throwback snap on Instagram with the caption: "Friday Flashback! Me, in my 20's! Backflash!!!!"

The star's post was inundated with comments sharing their love for the three-decade-old shot. One follower wrote: "Gorgeous then, gorgeous now."

Another added: "You are forever beautiful."

The glamorous photo comes days after Catherine walked the red carpet alongside her Hollywood actor husband Michael Douglas and her daughter Carys, 20, at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

© Getty The famous family looked so glamorous on the red carpet

Catherine looked breathtaking in a plunging red gown with an exaggerated skirt and a waist-cinching ribbon panel around the waist. The Wednesday actress walked hand-in-hand with Michael, 78.

The couple were joined by their lookalike daughter Carys, who stunned in a white lacy gown. The only daughter of Michael and Catherine wore her hair in a perfectly parted up-do to highlight her pretty features, accessorising with a pair of delicate drop earrings.

The pair also share a son, 22-year-old Dylan Michael Douglas, who has followed in his parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in acting.

