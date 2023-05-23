Kate Beckinsale, 49, looks phenomenal in snakeskin cut-out dress you don't want to miss

Kate Beckinsale almost upstaged Naomi Campbell at her own birthday party in Cannes on Monday.

The 49-year-old looked sensational wearing a gorgeous emerald green, snakeskin gown for the BOSS x Naomi event in Villa Julia, which was thrown in Naomi's honor to coincide with her 53rd birthday.

Kate's dress featured a dramatic feather neckline that snaked down her torso to reveal two cut-out sections on either side of her waist, highlighting her toned physique. The sultry gown also boasted a daring thigh split that showed off her long legs.

© Daniele Venturelli Kate looked gorgeous in her cut-out dress

The Underworld actress wore her brunette locks in a chic updo so as not to distract from the dress' feathered collar and added a pair of strappy heels to elongate her frame. She kept her accessories to a minimum to let her show-stopping dress truly shine, opting for some diamond earrings and sported a sun-kissed glow with a bronzed complexion and pale pink lips.

Kate is a natural when it comes to headline-making outfits and earlier this month she won rave reviews again for her red carpet attire at the premiere of her new movie, Fool's Paradise.

© Getty Images Kate's dress featured a feather neckline

The star, who was recently rumored to be dating actor Matt Atwater, turned heads in a breathtaking bridal-inspired white gown, leaving her looking every bit the blushing bride. The sensational dress draped beautifully over her lithe figure, extending to the floor in a cascade of soft folds. The design highlighted her delicate shoulders, with a low-cut neckline adding a hint of sensuality.

Kate's long, wavy brunette hair was artfully gathered into a high ponytail, and her youthful glow was emphasized by a flawless makeup look. The actress supported the film premiere in high style, her look completed with a pair of delicate ribbon earrings, adding a dash of femininity, and a bold, jet-black manicure for that extra dramatic flair.

© Getty Images Kate's dress showed off her toned waist

Last month, Kate stole the show at The Prince's Trust Gala in NYC rocking an incredible see-through dress. The Jolt actress looked phenomenal in her neon green ensemble, which boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and floral applique strategically placed to preserve her modesty, with hints of her bare skin peeking through the dress.

Kate added to her statement frock with extravagant tulle, tiered sleeves that created a floor-sweeping train and wore her hair pulled back into a chic updo adorned with a black bow, and accessorized with drop earrings, green manicured nails, and some dazzling rings.

See more of Kate's incredible outfits below.

© Getty Images Kate has rocked some show-stopping red carpet gowns

Kate is known for her stunning gowns

© Photo: Getty Images Kate loves a dramatic gown

Kate looked amazing in a Latex dress to chat with Jimmy Fallon

