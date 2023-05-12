Kate Beckinsale resembles a bride in breathtaking dramatic white gown

British actress Kate Beckinsale was a vision of elegance at the premiere of her new comedy, 'Fool's Paradise.'

The star, who was recently rumored to be dating actor Matt Atwater, turned heads in a breathtaking bridal-inspired white gown, leaving her looking every bit the blushing bride.

The sensational dress draped beautifully over Beckinsale's lithe figure, extending to the floor in a cascade of soft folds.

The design highlighted her delicate shoulders, with a low-cut neckline adding a hint of sensuality.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals painful new injury that will make you look twice

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shocks with bloody and bruised appearance in startling BTS photos

Kate’s long, wavy brunette hair was artfully gathered into a high ponytail, and her youthful glow was emphasized by a flawless makeup look.

Kate is part of a star-studded ensemble cast led by Charlie Day in 'Fool's Paradise.' Day, who wrote and directed the comedy, portrays a mute mental patient bearing an uncanny resemblance to a major movie star.

The 49-year-old supported the film premiere in high style, her look completed with a pair of delicate ribbon earrings, adding a dash of femininity, and a bold, jet-black manicure for that extra dramatic flair.

The star recently revealed that she was spammed by Coronation feed from her mom.

Kate’s mom and favourite Instagram video co-star, Judy, was engrossed in the royal coronation.

© Photo: Instagram Kate with her mom Judith

"I didn’t watch it in real time, but my mother is real concerned that I experience the U.K. in real time, so my phone memory is destroyed,” Kate shared. “My mom [is] videoing off the telly five hours of stuff.”

The 'Pearl Harbor' star admitted that it might take her some time to get accustomed to the idea of a 'King Charles.' “I can’t quite get there yet. It’s gonna take me a minute. I still like record players. It takes me a long time to warm up to a new thing… I still miss record players and I’ve got an iPhone 14, that’s how long it’s taken me.”

Kate recently shared a tear-jerker of a tribute to her mom, including a nod to how she's handled health trouble in the past.

© Photo: Instagram Judith sent Kate Coronation spam

MORE: Kate Beckinsale displays two new tattoos dedicated to her mom and daughter

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom

Alongside several photographs that put their similarly quirky personalities on display, she lovingly wrote: "Ever since I was five you have been the [center] of my universe. Loving you fiercely and in terror that I'd lose you too.

© Getty Images Kate looked gorgeous in her eye-catching sheer dress

"We have had as many laughs as we have had really rough seas and I truly believe that that and your extraordinary grace and courage is what has helped me to survive."

She continued: "For all of my life, and most especially in the last six years, you have shown me that true warriors quietly do battle while caring for others, treasuring life, keeping me abreast of bike lanes in Chiswick, learning how to adapt and still blaming any physical ailment I may have on the fact I wear high heels and drink too much Perrier.

Kate is known for her stunning gowns

“I love you more than you have the faintest clue of. Happy Mother's Day to my extraordinary mama."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.