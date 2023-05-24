Amanda Holden stuns in sheer white top and ultra-flattering high-waisted trousers

It's another day, another outfit for Amanda Holden – and on Wednesday she turned to one of her favourite high street brands, Reiss, for her latest look.

The Heart Radio presenter looked lovely in head-to-toe white, wearing a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers cinched in with a Valentino belt. She added a striped top with sheer panelling, advising that it was best to wear a nude bra with the look.

© Instagram / @noholdenback Amanda wore an all-white outfit from Reiss

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, she said: "Hello, it is humpy day! It feels a bit humpy-ish today. I've come quite casually to work for me, I'm in Reiss. This top's a keeper, it's perfect for summer – you can dress it up or down, with shorts. It's a little bit sheer, I've got a nude bra underneath here."

Watch the video below...

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in all-white outfit

Amanda's sheer top is the 'Pippa' style from Reiss, costing £158. The brand describes the long-sleeved number as 'military inspired', with its gold buttons and chest pockets.

Shop Amanda's style

As usual, Amanda has been sharing her outfits all week from the Heart Radio offices – and she looked gorgeous in a purple shorts suit for Tuesday's show.

Her lavender co-ord, also from Reiss, featured a pair of shorts, a blazer and a matching camisole top with a pop of cornflower blue. She added a pair of matching heels to the outfit, and showed off a deep golden tan.

Amanda looked stylish in a lavender co-ord on Tuesday

Amanda also had a bit of good news to share alongside her look, as she revealed that her show with Alan Carr, The Italian Job, had been nominated for a National Television Award.

The popular show, which aired last year, saw Amanda and Alan joining forces to restore two Sicilian flats before selling the stunning properties.

Amanda and Alan's show has been longlisted for an NTA

Alongside a photo of the duo, the mum-of-two shared: "So thrilled to be on the 'long' list for the factual award @officialntas if you feel like voting us into the 'final' link is on my stories, yay."

READ NEXT: All about Amanda holden’s £5m Surrey home

Amanda recently enjoyed a luxurious trip to Paris, and shared plenty of outfit snaps from her getaway. In one photograph, she wowed in a silky red mini dress from Coperni teamed with ankle-winding Rene Caovilla heels, while another snap showed her posing on a rooftop in front of the Eiffel Tower, wearing a leopard-print number from Alex Perry.

She added her platform Valentino heels to her look, wearing her blonde hair sleek and straight.

Amanda recently spoke to HELLO! about her outfits, and her unapologetic attitude to feeling sexy at 52. "I don't see it as a bad thing. I think it's an incredulous thing," she said of the reaction to her look. "I think that people can't believe it. Not necessarily me, but people can't believe that there is this whole new generation of trailblazing women who really don't give a f**k, who are setting the standards for literally everyone behind them."

"Because it's never happened before," she added. "I mean, my grandmother looked great at 50 but felt she had to dress in a certain way and then stop dying her hair around the age of 56 or 57, because she didn't want to be seen as 'mutton dressed as lamb'.

"I think it's a generational thing. So I'm hoping that by having no rules, then for our kids there'll be no rules."