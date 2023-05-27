Holly Ramsay showcases never-ending legs in micro mini dress with a twist

Holly Ramsay looked sensational for her big moment in the spotlight on Friday, wearing not one, but two head-turning outfits to collect an award at the WIBA Awards during the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The 23-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay rocked up to the event wearing a gorgeous PatBo blazer dress that boasted layers of crystal and gem fringe detailing, a low-cut neckline and a mini length that showcased her toned legs.

Holly elevated her frame in a pair of chunky platform heels with chain-detailed ankle straps and wore her blonde hair down in a centre parting with soft waves. Her natural beauty shone through minimal makeup, and she added stacks of rings and pink manicured nails.

Inside the event, Holly changed into a navy midi dress featuring a knitted bodice and a plunging neckline. The beautiful garment accentuated her physique with a cinched waist and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Holly shared her excitement for the event on Instagram and gave her followers a peek at her red carpet outfit before she made her show-stopping entrance. Following the ceremony, the podcaster was photographed beaming for the camera as she clutched her well-deserved award.

The World Influencers and Bloggers Awards are the first global award given to the world's top talent and opinion leaders for their outstanding contributions to a variety of sectors.

The WIBA Awards, the first worldwide honour of its kind, seek to honour remarkable people who have displayed outstanding leadership, creativity, and achievements in their respective fields, inspiring and impacting countless others with their vision and accomplishments.

Holly has been on an incredible journey over the last few years after making the decision to become tee-total when she was 21. In November last year, she detailed her decision to become sober which she accounts for completely changing her life.

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol," she told her followers. "Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day. I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

Back in May 2021, during a conversation on her podcast, 21 & Over, Holly disclosed her experience with sexual assault and how it led to her being hospitalised with PTSD. At the time, she said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18, which led to her developing PTSD and struggling to cope.

In her podcast, Holly explained said: "I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year, I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening. I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot."

Holly eventually left Ravensbourne University in London after a year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health, for three months.

She continued: "That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

