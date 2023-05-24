Sofia Vergara looks phenomenal in daring sheer corset

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is known for some stunning look on and off-screen

Sofia Vergara has some incredible looks whether she's judging on America's Got Talent or just relaxing at home and her latest off-duty image really grabbed attention as she sizzled in one daring item.

The popular judge styled out a daring sheer corset that she paired with zebra-print flare pants. Sofia posed with two of her closest friends who both looked absolutely ravishing in floor-length shoulderless dresses. All three ladies had strong makeup game with stunning full faces, while all opting for muted lipstick. They also all had stylish sets of accessories with Sofia's friends going for necklaces, while Sofia stood out in a golden choker.

A second photo on her carousel showed that her friends had gathered with her for a dinner at her exquisite home, where they all dined at a large table that almost took up most of the room. The group were all sat on large plush blue chairs as they prepared to dine from fine china.

The trio let their photo do all of the talking, as instead of sharing a caption the 50-year-old simply used a red heart emoji.

Her followers had plenty to say though, as one said: "Beautiful ladies," and a second commented: "Stunning," and a third posted: "Very beautiful." But many others were just left speechless and shared strings of heart and flame emojis.

The star is known for some awe-inspiring fashion and one photo she posted on Instagram in 2017 caused quite a stir as it had many of her fans doing a double take as they confused Sofia with iconic 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford.

Sofia wowed with her daring fashion

In the black and white photo taken in 1992 when Sofia was just 20, she is wearing a simple black dress with a matching coat wrapped around her arms. Like Cindy back in the day, Sofia's hair is styled in voluminous waves and her pouty lips and thick eyebrows draw attention to her face.

Her followers were blown away by the stunning snapshot, which she captioned: "#tbt Bogota 1992", and were quick to react, with one writing: "Just like Cindy Crawford." A second said: "Almost thought you were Cindy Crawford for a sec."A third added: "Man she has always been pretty didn't need a glow-up or anything." A fourth wrote: "You've always been beautiful!"

Sofia has barely aged a day since her modeling career and always looks incredible whether she's posing in a bikini or her signature figure-hugging dresses.

The America's Got Talent judge has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

We love all of Sofia's looks

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her buttocks and legs.

"Sofia wants to build muscle and have that look—she likes curves," Jennifer said. "She'll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her."

The actress also trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and told HELLO! back in 2015, she considered working out "a punishment". "I've done everything to stay in shape," she told us. "Pilates, spinning and now I'm training with Gunnar Peterson. To me, working out is a punishment but I'm conscious that it is important to my health and appearance so I try to do it as much as I can."

© Getty Images Sofia is a fan of bold colors

