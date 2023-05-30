Mel B is a total vixen in tiny bikini as she stuns with phenomenal physique

Mel B has had a very special week, as the Spice Girls star, who is known as Scary Spice, turned 48 on Monday, and in a post shared the following day, she showed that 48 never looked so good!

Set to the tune of Shania Twain's iconic 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman', the star showed off a string of daring looks that made her look like she should have been Sporty Spice instead! In one moment in her clip, she rocked a tiny zebra-print bikini that saw her baring her toned abs in their full glory, while another section saw her styling out a tropical-print two-piece as she relaxed by the side of the pool.

And as the video went on, she had more and more daring looks including a lime-green item and a white one, that was shot in black-and-white and she looked absolutely ravishing in each and every one.

But it wasn't just stylish swimsuits that Mel was posing in, as the 48-year-old also turned up the heat as she wore some daring pieces of lacy lingerie, including one in black as she pranced down a hallway in celebration.

In an empowering caption, Mel proudly shared: "48 and enjoying life to the fullest whoop whoop," and she was quick to recieve praise from her fanbase.

© Instagram Mel showed off her gorgeous physique

One enthused: "Go, Mel! You look incredible!" and a second shared: "WOW you just get better with ever year," and a third complimented: "Those abs though!"

A fourth added: "OMG you look STUNNING Mel! Gorgeous! FABULOUS! Amazing!" while dozens of other followers simply left heart emojis in the comments section.

Mel is no stranger to a daring look, and last year she blew fans away in a tiny bikini as she revealed that she had been made an ambassador to the island nation of Nevis, a part of the Caribbean where her father comes from. The singer turned up the heat as she posed in some serene ocean waves in a turquoise two-piece. And she wasn't alone in the lagoon, as she cuddled up and kissed an adorable pet pup, who'd just enjoyed some time in the water.

© Instagram Mel rocked the cheeky look

Mel also shared two photos of herself with her father, one was a seriously cute baby photo where she and sister Danielle were balanced on the knees of her dad and one of his friends. The second showed the Spice Girls star with her father at a prestigious event, and she looked beautiful in a lace dress.

Sharing her amazing news, she wrote: "I am soooo proud and honoured that I have been made ambassador to Nevis - my dad's homeland yipppeeeeee!!! It's the most incredible island in the world and I want to help make sure EVERYONE sees just how amazingly beautiful it truly is."

She added: "From the people, the food, the music, the setting and the feeling you have when you're there, Nevis is such a special place."

Check out some of Mel's other daring looks from her recent post below...

© Instagram We love this green bikini on Mel!

