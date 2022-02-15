Mel B looks stunning in tiny bikini as she shares sensational announcement We weren't expecting this for the Spice Girls singer

Mel B certainly knows how to make a statement, and she did so on Tuesday when she revealed some news that we still can't believe.

READ: Mel B reveals the most painful part of being in the public eye

Scary Spice took to Instagram to reveal that she had been made an ambassador to the island nation of Nevis, a part of the Caribbean where her father comes from. And the singer turned up the heat as she revealed the news as she posed in some serene ocean waves in a tiny turquoise bikini. And she wasn't alone in the lagoon, as she cuddled up and kissed an adorable pet pup, who'd just enjoyed some time in the water.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Spice Girls team up to celebrate stunning anniversary

Mel also shared two photos of herself with her father, one was a seriously cute baby photo where she and sister Danielle were balanced on the knees of her dad and one of his friends.

DISCOVER: 7 standout moments from the BRITs of all time: from Madonna falling off the stage to Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress

WOW: Alex Scott could be a Spice Girl in silky sporty jumpsuit

The second showed the Spice Girls star with her father at a prestigious event, and she looked beautiful in a lace dress.

Sharing her amazing news, she wrote: "I am soooo proud and honoured that I have been made ambassador to Nevis - my dad's homeland yipppeeeeee!!!

"It's the most incredible island in the world and I want to help make sure EVERYONE sees just how amazingly beautiful It truly is."

Mel looked beautiful in the ocean waves

She added: "From the people, the food, the music, the setting and the feeling you have when you're there, Nevis is such a special place."

And with just the photo that Mel shared, we certainly agree that the island nation looks stunning!

WOW: Victoria Beckham looks impossibly youthful in radiant new selfie

READ: Victoria Beckham admits she was 'really hungover' in hilarious Spice Girls clip

Nevis has a population of 11,000 and the announcement coincides with the news that the island nation dropped its quarantine measurements, meaning visitors no longer have to self-isolate for three days after arrival.

The country is best-known for its beaches as well as having a 985m volcanic peak. And it just so happens to be the birthplace of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.