Victoria Beckham sends message to Mel B after she missed Spice Girls reunion at Geri Horner's birthday party

David Beckham delighted fans over the weekend as he shared the best video of his wife, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner singing and dancing to their Spice Girls hit, Say You'll Be There, at the weekend.

The foursome reunited, alongside many other celebrities, to celebrate Geri's belated 50th birthday party and impressed fellow partygoers by hitting the dancefloor and dancing to their music.

There was one noticeable star missing, however - Melanie Brown. It's not known why Scary missed out on the reunion, but on Monday, Victoria sent her a message via her Instagram Stories.

Sharing part of the video shared by David, the designer wrote: "When the @spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you @officialmelb!!) Love you girls @therealgerihalliwell @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic xx."

The Spice Girls went on an indefinite hiatus in 2000 but have reunited many times since

Despite missing the big party, Mel B had lots to celebrate over the weekend, as she exclusively revealed her engagement to Rory McPhee to HELLO!.

The Spice Girl and her hairdresser fiancé spoke for the first time to the magazine about their love, revealing all the details of Rory's romantic proposal and the diamond engagement ring he presented her with.

"For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that," Mel shared.

Geri shared some of the incredible photos taken during the big day

She also revealed her fellow Spice Girls have all given Rory their seal of approval. "Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C," she said of telling them she was engaged.

"All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards. I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that."

She added: "They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, 'It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe," continues Melanie.