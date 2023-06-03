Jane McDonald blows fans away in daring off-the-shoulder look for special celebration

Jane McDonald is recently back from her globetrotting adventures and the travel star has wasted no time in reacquainting with some of her close friends, and she looked absolutely magical in her look.

The popular presenter had decided to go for one of her most daring outfits, looking divine in a sultry off-the-shoulder dress. Jane was sensational as she posed with her friends in the deep-pink frock that carried major summer vibes, while she carried a silver clutch bag with her, and added that extra touch of elegance with a dazzling pearl necklace.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

Her friends were not to be outdone, with one styling out a floral white dress, and a second looked beautiful in a bold-print dress, that was finished off with a pair of sunglasses.

Although Jane's photos focused on one set of friends, her beautiful message was directed at two who didn't feature in the images but were getting married, as she wrote: "It's been the most perfect day for the most perfect couple. Congratulations to @ginagmc and @richard_hammond_bass."

© Instagram Jane looked gorgeous in the sun

Her followers loved the gorgeous photos, as one complimented: "Jane you radiate joy and inner beauty whatever you do and wherever you go. You are the tonic we all need. So glad you’ve enjoyed your holiday," and a second penned: "You look all look stunning! Was so nice to meet you this week, you're as lovely in person as I hoped you would be."

READ: My Yorkshire star Jane McDonald opens up about sad family loss

A third added: "You look fabulous Jane! And so does Sue!" while a fourth commented: "I don't know your beauty regime Jane but you are looking amazing. Lovely photos."

© Instagram Jane's outfit was magical

Jane received another piece of incredible news this week, as the 60-year-old was named as the new host of the British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield stepped away following the confirmation of his affair with a younger male employee.

Jane said in a statement: "Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

© Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock Jane is the new host of the British Soap Awards

Taking to Twitter, she added: "I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX."

SEE: Jane McDonald is a bombshell as she turns heads with bold new look

READ: Jane McDonald's candid comments after sharing stunning swimwear images revealed

Fans were quick to express their excitement on social media, with one person writing: "Jane McDonald hosting the soap awards is fantastic news," while another added: "Jane McDonald replacing Phillip as host of the soap awards is the casting decision of the year! A true woman of the people! It's her time."

Jane's latest series has recently come to an end

The show will celebrate the nation's biggest soap operas, with Coronation Street,, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.