Jane McDonald rocks cropped hair and sultry bodycon dress in unearthed photo

Fans of Jane McDonald are used to seeing the star with her signature shoulder-length locks, but back in 1999, she sported a completely different look. Pictured at the BAFTA Awards in an unearthed photo, the presenter can be seen rocking a cropped style, with her hair cut into a glossy bob. Looking seriously glam for the event, Jane opted for a zebra print bodycon dress, plus sparkling diamond earrings – gorgeous!

© Getty Jane McDonald pictured at the BAFTAs in 1999

During a 2018 interview with The Mirror, Jane confessed that she loves nothing more than dressing up, and even wears lipstick to take out the bins.

"At home I put an old tracksuit on and put my hair up in a scrunchy, but nobody sees that side of me," she said. "I like to maintain a little air of mystique, so you don't normally see me dressed down at all. I'll even put my lippy on to go out to the bin!"

MORE: Jane McDonald flooded with compliments as she shares stunning photo in latest post

READ: Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares rare swimsuit photos

Jane may prefer to get dressed up for public appearances, but she's always had a refreshing and inspiring attitude when it comes body confidence.

© Instagram The TV star has a refreshing approach to body confidence

The singer and presenter is happy to pose in her swimsuit, even though she's faced criticism for doing so in the past, as she revealed in an interview last year. In a chat with James Martin on his Saturday morning cooking show, Jane spoke candidly about body image and making the most of her life and travels.

The glamorous 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don't care. I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what's going on."

© Twitter Jane glowed in her recent swimsuit photo

Most recently, Jane posted a photo of herself wearing a blue and white polka dot swimsuit while enjoying a dip in the Seychelles. Sparking a reaction from her Instagram followers, many were quick to compliment the star, with one writing: "Looking Amazing Jane."

"A lovely lady," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Beautiful."

© Instagram The presenter has often spoken about how appearing on the Sugar-Free Farm changed her life

Jane overhauled her health and fitness routine a few years ago, dropping two dress sizes in the process. The change came about when ITV asked her to appear on the reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits came into focus, and ultimately changed.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane discussed the experience and its effects. Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

"What made me so angry was when I found out just how much added sugar there is in pre-prepared food. It's literally in everything. I'd been consuming it for years, without even knowing it."

After taking part in the show, which saw Jane and other celebrities including The Chase's Mark Labbett and actress Jennifer Ellison detox from sugar and learn to cook healthy recipes, the star dropped from a size 12/14 to an 8. While the changes to her diet were initially challenging, Jane has since described her appearance on Sugar-Free Farm as one of the best things she's ever done.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.