Phillip Schofield's replacement for British Soap Awards revealed – fans react

The presenter left This Morning and ITV after admitting to an affair

Phillip Schofields replacement for the British Soap Awards has been announced following his exit from This Morning and ITV.

Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald will take over hosting duties for the show. The 60-year-old is best known for presenting the Channel 5 series Cruising With Jane and has also appeared on Loose Women on numerous occasions.

Jane McDonald will host the British Soap Awards

Jane said in a statement: "Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

Taking to Twitter, she added: "I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX."

© ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield hosted the ceremony for 17 years

Fans were quick to express their excitement on social media, with one person writing: "Jane McDonald hosting the soap awards is fantastic news," while another added: "Jane McDonald replacing Phillip as host of the soap awards is the casting decision of the year! A true woman of the people! It's her time."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes accuses Holly Willoughby of 'using' Alison Hammond amid Phillip Schofield scandal

MORE: Holly Willoughby return date to This Morning following Phillip Schofield scandal revealed

The ceremony will take place at The Lowry in Salford on Saturday 3 June but will air on ITV and ITVX on Tuesday, June 6.

© REX/Shutterstock Jane said the hosting gig is a 'dream come true'

The show will celebrate the nation's biggest soap operas, with Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

It comes after Phillip Schofield stepped down from ITV after he admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning. He has also been dropped by his talent agency YMU.

© Shutterstock Phillip left ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague

MORE: What is Phillip Schofield's net worth? Find out the former This Morning host's fortune

Phillip, 61, said he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship to ITV, his colleagues, friends and agents.

"That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over," he said.

© Getty Phillip Schofield with his wife Stephanie

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.