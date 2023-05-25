My Yorkshire star Jane McDonald opens up about sad family loss

Jane McDonald's new series My Yorkshire follows the star as she visits locations in the beautiful county, and her recent trip to Scarborough left a tear in viewers' eyes as she recounted special memories with her parents Peter and Jean, who have since passed away.

Speaking on the show, she said: "It always takes me back to good old fashion day trips to the seaside, with my mum, dad, Tony and our Janet. Ah, happy days, I would do anything with just one more day with them."

She continued: "I am taking you to Scarborough because it has great memories of being there with my parents. We would always have cockles and prawns from a little stall on the front, and I still love prawns to this day. It was always a sing-along in dad's van as we made the two hour trip to the coast, when you are young, that is forever. But music from Simon and Garfunkle helped twirl away the time, so I am hoping that it hasn't changed that much."

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

Who were Jane McDonald's mum and dad?

Jane was born in Wakefield, where her mum worked as a singer and her dad was a miner. She has previously attributed her talent to her mum, telling the Daily Express: "My vocal talents come from my mum Jean. She has a beautiful voice yet has never had the confidence to perform."

Jane spoke about spending time with her family

The TV presenter lost her mum back in 2018, confirming the very sad news on Twitter. At the time, the message read: "I know this time of year is difficult for so many people due to losing loved ones, this year I join you. I have very recently lost my beautiful Mum. A light in my heart has gone out for a short while. My family and I would appreciate your privacy regarding this huge loss."

SEE: Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares rare swimsuit photos

MORE: Jane McDonald flooded with support as she celebrates incredible honour

Jane was very close to her mum, and lived at home with her until she was 45. She explained: "I was out working all the time, and I was able to pay for the bills, and I had my mother at home looking after me. My brother and sister got married, and they have been in great relationships all of their lives, but for me, it just didn’t happen that way."

The star's show took her to Scarborough

In an interview back in 2008, Jane spoke about how close they were, telling The Yorkshire Post how much she loves Wakefield: "It's where I was born, where I went to school, where I was brought up and where I still live. I've only ever lived in three houses in the city, you know. I share my bungalow home with my mother Jean these days – she's my best friend as well as a lovely mum."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.