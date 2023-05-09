Jane McDonald is a bombshell as she turns heads with bold new look

Jane McDonald never fails to impress with her bold fashion sense and as the latest episode of her new series, On Safari with Jane McDonald, approaches, the presenter showed off what she would be wearing.

The star was on to another winning look with her outfits of choice, with the first one being a multicoloured frock that made her stand out from the crowd. The striking look featured bright pinks and blues as well as geometric and floral patterns as Jane stood on what appeared to be a boat heading out to the sea. The sea breeze had caught her hair, beautifully blowing it to one side of her face.

The second snap saw her catching some of the bright sun's rays, relaxing in a similar dress that also carried a floral motif while clashing with dozens of dazzling shades. Jane had accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as she sat near the shade at an outdoor restaurant.

In her caption, she shared: "Join me, this Thursday at 8pm on @channel5_tv, as I travel to the archipelago of Cape Verde, 350 miles off the coast of West Africa. I'll be exploring the unspoilt island of Sal by bike, experiencing a mirage, swimming in a salt lake in the centre of a volcano and more!"

Her fans were entranced by the gorgeous photos, as one shared: "Jane you look wonderful and well. Been thinking about you lately. Hope we cross paths again soon, much love to you and the family."

A second commented: "Love your programmes I will one day go on a fab trip it's on my bucket list," and a third questioned: "Love the colourful dresses. Where did you get the pink one?"

A fourth enthused: "Gurl thank you for taking us on holiday with you. Just the best virtual companion," while a fifth joked: "It's a tough life indeed our Wakey Lady."

Jane looked magical in her bold look

Jane has been wowing with her looks during her new show, which has been taking her all across Africa, even looking divine as she donned a few swimsuits.

The singer and presenter is happy to pose in her swimsuit, even though she's faced criticism for doing so in the past, as she revealed in an interview last year. In a chat with James Martin on his Saturday morning cooking show, Jane spoke candidly about body image and making the most of her life and travels.

The glamorous 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don't care. I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what's going on."

Jane has shown off a bold array of outfits

Jane overhauled her health and fitness routine a few years ago, dropping two dress sizes in the process. The change came about when ITV asked her to appear on reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits came into focus, and ultimately changed.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane discussed the experience and its effects. Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

"What made me so angry was when I found out just how much added sugar there is in pre-prepared food. It’s literally in everything. I'd been consuming it for years, without even knowing it."

