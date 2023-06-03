Cat Deeley stuns with toned legs as she rocks daring mini dress

Cat Deeley has been making the most of the beautiful weather, and on Saturday she shared some daring photos with her fans as she soaked up the rays for a sun-soaked photograph.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter took to social media where she walked through a field of tall grass while enjoying some time in the countryside. Although she was dressed in a yellow jacket and yellow skirt, she soon changed out of her outfit when as she sat amongst the flowers, opting to go for a sizzling mini dress.

Her floral item suited her perfectly and showcased her phenomenally toned legs as the presenter struck a thoughtful pose while enjoying herself in the sun. For her accessories, Cat only wore her wedding ring, and she allowed her beautiful blonde hair to flow down behind her.

In her caption, she joked: "Weekend away to the countryside turned photoshoot… Never leave home without my faves: @thealist.us & @boden_clothing."

Fans were quick to compliment the mum-of-two on her beauty, as one commented: "Shes not a regular auntie, she's a hot auntie," and a second added: "Those bloody gorgeous legs," alongside a flame emoji.

© Instagram Cat wowed with her toned physique

A third complimented: "You look as beautiful as that stunning landscape, Cat," while a fourth said: "Stunning photos cat you look so cool wearing those sunglasses," and a fifth pondered: "That looks a bit like New Zealand. Have you been to New Zealand, @catdeeley?"

Cat has been enjoying plenty of major fashion moments as of late and last month, she shot a video in her back garden where she was surrounded by balloons, and sizzled in a daring denim jacket. She added a stylish white shirt and a baggy pair of trousers to her ensemble, wearing her luscious blonde locks loose as she shared the news that her children's book was now available in Spanish.

In her caption, Cat commented: "Jumping 'for joy' because 'The Joy in You' is now available en español!" But her post ended up leaving many of her fans speechless as they only shared heart emojis in the comments, alongside birthday wishes for her five-year-old son, James.

© Instagram The presenter was out in the countryside

Cat shares sons Milo and James with her husband of 11 years, Irish comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, and she took fans by surprise when she shared a drastic transformation video alongside her beau.

The clip saw her and Patrick whilst on stage presenting Fame Academy together back in the early 2000's before showing the celebrity couple go from rocking throwback of-the-era clad to being all glammed up in a more recent red carpet snap.

© Instagram Cat enjoyed the sunshine

Captioning the post, Cat penned: "A blink of an eye and here we are!! @patrickielty". Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on the loved-up update.

"Always felt the chemistry 20 years ago. Go you two," one fan penned alongside two red love heart emojis. A second added: "Still obsessed that you ended up together tbh." A third replied writing: "I love that I was on the show where your love story began, you both still look the same as the Fame Academy days." A fourth added: "Gorgeous then and now," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

