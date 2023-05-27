Cat Deeley leaves fans speechless as she sizzles in daring denim jacket

So You Think You Can Dance presenter Cat Deeley is known for her daring fashion looks

Cat Deeley had a busy day as not only did she mark her son James' fifth birthday, but she also had a special announcement to make about her children's book, The Joy in You, as it became available in Spanish.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter shot a video in her back garden where she was surrounded by balloons, and as you can see in the clip she sizzled in a daring denim jacket. She added a stylish white shirt and a baggy pair of trousers to her ensemble, wearing her luscious blonde locks loose as she shared the news. Her clip ended with young son James buried in the book, using it to hide his face.

WATCH: Cat Deeley sizzles in denim jacket for exciting news

In her caption, Cat commented: "Jumping 'for joy' because 'The Joy in You' is now available en español!" But her post ended up leaving many of her fans speechless as they only shared heart emojis in the comments, alongside birthday wishes for the five-year-old.

Cat shares sons Milo and James with her husband of 11 years, Irish comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, and she took fans by surprise during the week as she shared a drastic transformation video alongside her beau.

The clip saw her and Patrick whilst on stage presenting Fame Academy together back in the early 2000's before showing the celebrity couple go from rocking throwback of-the-era clad to being all glammed up in a more recent red carpet snap.

Cat shared exciting news while in one stylish look!

Captioning the post, Cat penned: "A blink of an eye and here we are!! @patrickielty". Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on the loved-up update. "Always felt the chemistry 20 years ago. Go you two," one fan penned alongside two red love heart emojis. A second added: "Still obsessed that you ended up together tbh." A third replied writing: "I love that I was on the show where your love story began, you both still look the same as the Fame Academy days." A fourth added: "Gorgeous then and now," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The duo married in 2012, at a beautiful ceremony in Rome. Opening up about their first date on the Made by Mammas podcast, Cat revealed: "It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub.

"Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

Cat's son enjoyed the book

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

The happy couple lived in LA for 14 years before relocating back to the UK in 2020 and revealed their reasons for moving back across the Atlantic was due to friends and family.

Cat explained: "It was always kind of in our minds that we would, at some stage or another you know, come back. The main factor was friends and family because we will never get this time back again."

She also opened up about the speculation that their move was due to America's gun culture. She admitted: "It definitely wasn't the reason, but it was one of the reasons and quite possibly a catalyst for it, you know."

