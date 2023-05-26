Cat Deeley sparks major fan reaction after dramatic transformation video

Cat Deeley could not be more in love with her husband of 11 years Patrick Kielty, and on Wednesday, the happy couple stole the hearts their fans when Cat shared the sweetest transformation video featuring her beau.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 46-year-old presenter shared a clip that saw her and Patrick whilst on stage presenting Fame Academy together back in the early 2000's. The video shows the celebrity couple go from rocking throwback of-the-era clad to being all glammed up in a more recent red carpet snap. See the full video below.

Cat Deeley shares loved-up transformation video with husband Patrick Kielty

Captioning the post, Cat penned: "A blink of an eye and here we are!! @patrickielty". Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on the loved-up update. "Always felt the chemistry 20 years ago. Go you two," one fan penned alongside two red love heart emojis.

A second added: "Still obsessed that you ended up together tbh." A third replied writing: "I love that I was on the show where your love story began, you both still look the same as the Fame Academy days." A fourth added: "Gorgeous then and now," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The pair are so glamorous

The duo married in 2012, at a beautiful ceremony in Rome and are the proud parents to two boys, Milo and James. Opening up about their first date on the Made by Mammas podcast, Cat revealed: "It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub.

"Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

The couple share two children

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

The happy couple lived in LA for 14 years before relocating back to the UK in 2020 and revealed their reasons for moving back across the Atlantic was due to friends and family. Cat explained: "It was always kind of in our minds that we would, at some stage or another you know, come back. The main factor was friends and family because we will never get this time back again."

She also opened up about the speculation that their move was due to America's gun culture. She admitted: "It definitely wasn't the reason, but it was one of the reasons and quite possibly a catalyst for it, you know."

