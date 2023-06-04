Louise Redknapp electrifies in sparkly pink power suit - and wow!

Louise Redknapp caught the attention of her fans on Sunday as she modelled a string of gorgeous outfits.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Angel of Mine' hitmaker posted a carousel of jaw-dropping photos from her latest shoot with The Sun's Fabulous magazine. Amongst the pictures, Louise, 48, posted a photo of herself wearing a fuschia pink power suit flecked with sequins - and we’re seriously obsessed.

Embracing the ‘Barbiecore' trend, Louise looked phenomenal in the photo as she posed side-on with her hands in her pockets. She let her vivid two-piece do the talking, opting to accessorise with a pair of pointed black shoes and some dainty silver earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the mother-of-two looked as radiant as ever with her honeyed locks secured neatly behind her ear. For a cohesive look, Louise rocked a dusting of shimmery pink eyeshadow, creamy highlighter and a glossy pink lip.

Captioning the photos, the R&B singer penned: "Thank you Fabulous Mag [white heart emoji] loved this shoot and chatting all about the Greatest Hits and 30 years in the business. Read the full interview in today's issue xxx."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Louise, with one writing: "Totally gorgeous!" while a second mused: "One beautiful lady," followed by a red heart emoji.

Stunned by her appearance, a third fan chimed in: "Love the pink outfit," and a fourth sweetly added: "These pictures are insane. You are such a beautiful woman as well as being a very lovely person."

© Getty The singer loves a bold pink moment

It's been an exciting time for the 'Let's Go Around Again' songstress. After re-igniting her music career, Louise is poised to take on the role of Teen Angel in a West End production of Grease.

When she's not performing on stage, Louise relishes spending quality time with her two sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Since their separation, Jamie has found love with Swedish model Frida.

© Instagram Louise shares two sons with her ex Jamie

Louise, meanwhile, is reportedly open to the idea of dating. In a new piece for The Times, the star spoke candidly about her dating life and said: "People ask me about dating and although I wouldn't say I ever go out actively looking, I've got an open heart for what the future may bring.

© Getty The former couple split in 2017

"Right now, though, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I speak to Charley, who is at university in Arizona, every day. I still have the occasional night out drinking cocktails as I love to let my hair down. If Luther Vandross comes on, you'll find me on the dancefloor."

© Getty Louise at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

She added: "I love being busy. It keeps me in a good mental headspace and I've learnt to always look forward, whether that's from my marriage or being a pop singer. I try to be grateful about everything."

