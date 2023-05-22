Louise Redknapp turns heads in flaming red midi dress

Louise Redknapp is known for her dazzling outfits both on and off the stage, and her latest outfit is yet another gorgeous ensemble from the pop sensation.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-two, 48, rocked a bold paprika-hued dress from her latest fashion edit with Peacocks. Louise looked sensational in her figure-sculpting midi dress crafted from pleated fabric.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp surprises fans in electric pink mini dress at the Brit Awards

In keeping with the earthy tones of her outfit, the 'Light of My Life' hitmaker elevated her holiday-ready look with a chunky choker necklace. And for a dash of glitz, Louise accessorised with a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings and a slinky gold bracelet.

For the stylish photoshoot, the TV star styled her honey-hued tresses into gently tousled waves. As for makeup, the 48-year-old stood out from the crowd with her shimmery copper eyeshadow, telescopic lashes and peachy highlighter.

Providing more details about her latest line of clothes, Louise penned in her caption: "So finally looks like the weather is going to be nice this week [crossed fingers and heart emoji] I've been waiting to wear this Summer dress from my Peacocks Edit for ages xxx."

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

READ: Louise Redknapp addresses not being 'perfect' as she opens up about life

The star's post sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. "Looking gorgeous hun," noted one, while a second chimed in: "Stunning dress, it really suits you."

A third commented: "Always stunning Louise," and a fourth chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous [flame emojis] I’m ordering this."

© Getty Louise at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

Louise's stunning update comes after the singer hit the blue carpet at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid. For the star-studded occasion, Louise turned heads in a striking outfit featuring a sculpted satin bra styled under an oversized blazer and a slinky floor-length lace skirt.

She amped up the glamour with a pearl bow-shaped necklace, delicate earrings and a pair of shiny silver heels. Her blonde-tinted tresses were swept away from her face, while she accentuated her pretty facial features with black eyeliner, bronzer, a nude lip and lashings of mascara.

© Getty Louise turned heads on the blue carpet

Louise was quick to document her evening on social media. She shared a stunning photograph of herself working her magic on the blue carpet, alongside the caption: "Lovely night at The Little Mermaid premiere last night in London," followed by a slew of sea-themed emojis.

Her outfit caught the attention of her Instagram followers who were quick to share their thoughts. Impressed by her appearance, one fan gushed: "Lou, you look AMAZING," while a second enthused: "Classy, loving your necklace." A third commented: "Adore this look! Stunning," and a fourth added: "Simply beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Louise with Charley and Beau

Away from the spotlight, Louise is a devoted mother to sons Charley and Beau whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Louise explained how she didn't jump back into the dating scene soon after her divorce.

"If Mr. Right turns up then great and if he doesn't, I just carry on doing me," she explained.

© Getty Jamie and Louise split after 19 years of marriage

"I'm not putting that pressure on myself, and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

See below for some of Louise's best red-carpet looks...

© Getty The star loves a touch of sparkle

© Getty Louise nailed the 'Barbiecore' trend

© Getty The singer looked glam in head-to-toe black

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.