Frida Redknapp shares adorable glimpse of son Raphael - and he looks so grown up

Frida Redknapp doesn't often share many photos of her children, but on Friday afternoon, she posted the sweetest update of her two-year-old son Raphael, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Redknapp.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old Swedish supermodel posted a quick clip of her son munching on some delicious-looking ice cream - although the recipe might shock you! "Cottage cheese ice cream," Frida started the caption. "You might have mixed feeling about the idea, but lil man liked it so I've decided to share the recipe soon."

Raphael is Frida's youngest son

Little Raphael didn't appear to be phased by the unusual ingredients and looked so grown up as he sat up in the sunshine and munched away on the delicious-looking treat which appeared to be strawberry flavour. The little one was adorably dressed in blue tracksuit bottoms and a blue cotton T-shirt. See Frida's full recipe in the video below.

Frida Redknapp's cottage cheese ice cream recipe

Frida is quite the Nigella Lawson when it comes to her cooking skills and has recently been sharing a string of healthy recipes for her fans on social media. Whilst a lot of the nutritious meals have been centered around her youngest, she has also shared fabulous family recipes while cooking up a storm in her lavish kitchen including; chicken meatballs served with pasta and homemade tomato sauce, Mexican salmon with kale salad, and 'Frida’s energy balls'.

As well as being extremely healthy when it comes to food, Frida is also very passionate about exercise and her latest workout post saw another family intervention, but this time it was from one of her elder sons, who is hardly ever seen on her social media.

Frida's son made an appearance

The wife of Jamie Redknapp was in her usual ultra-glam gym clothes and appeared to be in the middle of another grueling session in the sunshine. Whilst posing in a 'plank' position, her son was on top of her giving her the biggest cuddle.

Captioning the post, Frida penned: "A little snuggle during a plank," alongside a smiley face emoji. The extra weight didn't appear to phase the fitness guru whose rock-solid abs are often on display.

Frida is so dedicated

Whether it's a sun-soaked sweat session in the garden or an intense boxing class alongside her adoring beau, it's safe to say that Frida is incredibly fit and healthy and has recently been trying her best to inspire others through helpful tips and tricks in the captions of her workout videos.

Earlier this month one of her motivational messages included the words: "Some days you might feel extra tired (especially us busy mums) so when that happens ensure to be gentle to yourself by lowering the weight load, and just move your body. Make sure to put on some great music to I don’t exercise to punish myself, if I did I wouldn't have stayed so consistent over all these years. We have to enjoy the type of workouts we do. It is key for a long-lasting routine."

Frida and Jamie married in 2021, at at Chelsea Old Town Hall, west London. They have a total of seven children in their blended family of nine. Frida shares three children with her ex and American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Meanwhile, Jamie shares two sons Charley and Beau with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

