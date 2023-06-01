Louise Redknapp turns heads in ravishing red-hot cropped outfit

Louise Redknapp has always entertained us with her impressive back catalogue of music and her incredible sense of style, and the latter point was proved on Thursday with a daring look.

In a post shared by an Eternal fangroup, Louise was pictured in four stunning outfits from her time on stage, and she looked phenomenal in each and every one of them. The outfits showed off her style evolution over the years, with one taken when she was much younger in an oversized blue sports jersey alongside shin-pads and white boots, while another featured her in knee-high leather boots and a daringly small mini-dress.

There was even a photo of her in one of her more up-to-date looks, in a sparkly suit coat and trousers with an incredibly cinched-in waist. But our favourite ensemble was her red-hot outfit where she dazzled in trousers and a sizzling crop top that showed off her toned physique.

Louise reshared the announcement on her Instagram Stories, and according to the fanpage, the gig "is a show for the fans to celebrate 30 years of great music and nostalgia whilst making new memories with Louise's most recent songs".

Louise looked gorgeous in every look

The singer was thrilled with the sharing of her show, telling the page: "Love it, thank you for all the support over the years," and adding a heart emoji.

Other fans were also quick to share their love of Louise, as one said: "I was thinking about weaving my hockey shirt too!!!" and a second shared: "Love this!" while others shared their disappointment that they weren't able to make the gig.

© Instagram Louise looked gorgeous in her black velvet dress

The 48-year-old has been in full promotion mode of the past few months and last week, she rocked a gorgeous black velvet midi dress that showcased her curves in a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot. Her dress boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, cinched waist, an asymmetric neckline with cut-out detailing, and long sleeves.

She added height to her petite frame in a pair of sky-high black stilettos and accessorised with some blingy gold jewellery. Her blonde locks were styled in dishevelled waves, and she stuck to her signature makeup palette of smokey eyes and sculpted cheeks.

Louise had a beautiful casual look last month

Captioning the clip, Louise penned: "There's only ONE WEEK to go until my Greatest Hits will finally be yours!!! Which format have you gone for? Available on CD, Double Vinyl, Cassette and Deluxe CD and all formats feature Naked, Arms Around The World, 2 Faced, Stuck In The Middle With You and many more plus 4 new songs including Super Magic and High Hopes."

The limited edition deluxe CD features 30 songs including Reimagined versions of some of my favourite Eternal tracks including 'Stay'."

© Getty Louise looked gorgeous at The Little Mermaid premiere

Needless to say, her followers were quick to compliment the singer on her stunning appearance, with one responding: "Love that beautiful dress you look amazing, shows your stunning curves." A second said: "Are you aware of how hot you are?" A third added: "You look stunning! Gorgeous!" Louise has become a style icon among her fans and if one thing is for sure, it's that she is confident with her fashion choices.

Last year, she opened up to HELLO! about how she helps her friends to feel the best they can with their own wardrobes. "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence," she said.

Louise always looks stunning

"And I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?'

"I always put them in something and they go 'I can't wear that my shoulders are too wide' or 'It goes too tight here' or 'No that shirt goes too oversized', and I'm like, 'Can you promise [to] trust me, just wear it and let me know how you feel' and then the next day they go: 'Oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel."

