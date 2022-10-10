Louise Redknapp touches down in Arizona after son Charley's major move The singer is in the US

Louise Redknapp has touched down in Arizona for the first time after her eldest son Charley, 18, made the major decision to study at University there.

MORE: Exclusive: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

Taking to her Instagram account, the singer, 47, shared the sunniest snap from the US - and we couldn't be more jealous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp unveils stunning home makeover

Captioning a photo of the picture-perfect blue sky and three flags, the doting mother penned: "Good morning Arizona," alongside a white love heart emoji.

READ: Exclusive: Louise Redknapp reveals full details of her workout regime - and it’s not what you think

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

This appears to be the first time the star has been to visit her firstborn since he jetted off last month.

Louise shared the update with her fans on Instagram

Ahead of the exciting milestone, Louise exclusively revealed to HELLO! that it was actually the influence of her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp that helped their son make the decision to study in the US.

She explained: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

She said: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

Charley's dad Jamie shared updates from his move last month

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

She added: "I won't go more than four or five weeks without seeing him."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.