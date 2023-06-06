Inside Beyoncé’s jaw-dropping tour wardrobe including 41 pairs of Jimmy Choos

The Crazy In Love singer is the queen of style

Beyoncé has always been known for her extravagant on-stage style, and her latest Renaissance World Tour is no exception. Indeed, Queen Bey, as she is lovingly referred to, has elevated her sartorial game to an entirely new stratosphere.

Ever since the tour, which promotes her seventh studio album, also titled Renaissance, kicked off last month, fans have been thrilled not just by the 41-year-old's unparalleled performance prowess but also by her immaculate and luxe designer ensembles.

Among the distinguished designers tasked with curating custom outfits for Beyoncé are high-profile labels like Paco Rabanne, Mugler, and David Koma.

Further adding to the glamour, revered shoe designer Jimmy Choo has also joined forces with the pop diva. In a recent Vogue interview, the label's creative director, Sandra Choi, disclosed that she has designed 41 pairs of shoes specifically to echo Beyoncé’s current disco-era aesthetic and to endure the rigor of her nearly three-hour-long concerts, complete with intricate choreography.

Sandra described the challenge of balancing style with function, admitting that there were special requests for pieces that "really sparkled." Key considerations included ensuring the heels' height suited Beyoncé’s comfort, and incorporating corset-like boning within the footwear for extra security and snugness.

However, the piece de resistance is undoubtedly the custom creations by Tiffany & Co., the official jeweler for the tour. This collaboration is fitting, considering Beyoncé and her mogul husband JAY-Z were appointed as brand ambassadors for the iconic jewelry brand in 2022.

The first Tiffany & Co. custom creation to grace the stage was a bespoke pair of diamond-studded in-ear-monitors, an essential for Beyoncé to hear the band and sound mixes amidst the stadium's roaring energy. Adorned with a staggering 4.5 carats of diamonds, they shimmered with exceptional brilliance.

But the glamor did not stop there. At her recent concert in London, Beyoncé bedazzled her audience wearing Renaissance dangle earrings encrusted with jewels that swung almost to her collarbones.

While Beyoncé undeniably commands the spotlight in her magnificent couture, she also graciously shares the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whose father is the renowned Empire State of Mind rapper.

In Paris, during performances of My Power and Black Parade from her 37-song setlist, the Alien Superstar musician was joined by her 11-year-old daughter, whose burgeoning talent was undeniable.

From then on, the mother-daughter duo have been wowing crowds with coordinated outfits, from a striking red zip-up jumpsuit to a silver chrome set, all paired with sunglasses, epitomizing their cool girl-style. It's clear that the legacy of Beyoncé's incredible style and talent is being carried forward in her mini-me, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé shared a post of her and Blue Ivy on stage, prompting fans to inundate her comments section with compliments galore. "It should cost a billion to look that good," one fan wrote next to a heart-eyes emoji, as others added: "At this point I want the whole renaissance wardrobe," and: "GORGEOUS," as well as: "The perfect look."

