Beyoncé dons mini-dress and thigh-high boots in candid glimpse of date night with Jay-Z following $200m home purchase

Beyoncé may be busy during her European leg of the highly-anticipated Renaissance Tour – her first solo tour since The Formation Tour in 2016 – and making record-breaking home purchases, but she still carves out time for date nights with her hubby Jay-Z.

The longtime couple have been together for over twenty years, having first started dating in 2001 and tying the knot in 2008, and since then have welcomed three children together, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, who turn six in June.

Though the two are notoriously private about their personal life and family, the super star couldn't help but share a rare glimpse from her latest date night, and looked all loved up in photos she shared.

Beyoncé took to Instagram Monday and surprised her 309 million followers with a rare, candid slew of photos with Jay-Z, ahead of her appearance at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England on Tuesday.

The "Drunk in Love" hitmaker first shared a photo in which her and the Grammy-winning rapper are standing in a hallway looking cool as ever, her donning a oversized blazer turned into a mini dress look, paired with thigh-high leather boots, a small, black top-handle purse, and matching cat-eye sunglasses.

Sharing an intimate glimpse from their dinner, she also included photos of the half-dozen oysters they enjoyed, glasses of white wine, and chocolate at Oswald's, a private members club in London's posh Mayfair neighborhood.

Despite it being a caption-free post, fans took to the comments section to rave about it nonetheless, writing: "Going out with the one you love is so much fun!" and: "The most powerful duo in the world!" as well as: "I love that she's traveling the world and getting to go for a ride with Jay-Z," plus another fan added: "HAPPY LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU."

Their outing comes following news that the couple broke a major record with their latest home purchase, the biggest in California history, for a $200 million Malibu estate. The record was previously held by their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, from when he bought his $177 million home in 2021.

The star looked fabulous for date night

The property is a 30,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece, and the country's second priciest, following a $238 million Central Park South apartment purchased by hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin in 2019.

Their new sprawling residence, located on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, fittingly nicknamed Billionaires' Row, was initially priced at a whopping $295 million.

Crafted by the lauded Japanese architect Tadao Ando – a Pritzker Prize winner recognized for his distinctive concrete edifices – the modernist, L-shaped mansion offers panoramic ocean views via its floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

It was initially built and owned by renowned art collector William Bell, who spent nearly 15 years constructing the concrete structure after purchasing the property for a mere $14.5 million in 2003, according to Architectural Digest.

