Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy inundated with support following 'brave' appearance - see heartfelt tribute

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mom and is incredibly proud of her children. And last week, the Crazy in Love hitmaker was joined on stage during her Renaissance World Tour by her firstborn, Blue Ivy, 11.

Blue demonstrated confidence way beyond her years, and one person in particular was cheering her on from the side - her beloved grandmother.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, paid a heartfelt tribute to her granddaughter on social media shortly after the performance, calling her "brave" and "the coolest".

She wrote: "Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience .

"She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliya) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!"

Fans were quick to reply to the proud grandmother's post, with one writing: "She's definitely going to be a legend like her mom," while another remarked: "Just like her mom!" A third added: "Another star in the family!"

Beyoncé also paid tribute to Blue after she performed alongside her. The 41-year-old - who shares her three children with Jay-Z - shared a rare personal Instagram post featuring photos and clips of Blue strutting her stuff in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades, Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy on stage during her mom Beyoncé's world tour

As it happened last week, HELLO! reported how a fan account on Twitter had posted a new video of the Paris concert, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters. In the clip, Beyonce's daughter Rumi, age five, who is the twin sister of Sir Carter, is seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right

The couple have been together for decades and began dating when Beyoncé was just 19. The former Destiny's Child member previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see how talented Blue's showbiz career develops – she looks like a born star to us.

