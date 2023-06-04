Beyoncé dazzles in show-stopping dress with impossibly high slit and fishnet tights for latest Renaissance concert

In the midst of her long-awaited Renaissance tour – her first since The Formation Tour in 2016 – Beyoncé is slaying both her on-stage looks and her post-concert outfits as well.

The star has been looking extra fabulous during the European leg of her stadium tour, and has been keen to showcase all of the glamor on her social media for her fans to gush over.

The history-making Grammy winner is currently wrapping up her time in London, after not one, not two, but five concerts in the English city. She previously made show-stopping appearances in Paris, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brussels, Stockholm, and more, and is now set to go on to concerts in Barcelona, Marseille, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt and beyond before moving on to the US leg of the tour.

WATCH: Beyoncé breaks down in tears as she makes Grammys history

MORE: What is Beyoncé's net worth?

Following her latest show in London, Beyoncé took to her Instagram to recap her days there, sharing a slew of fashion moments from her time on stage.

She first left fans in awe over a photo of her in an impossibly stunning black gown, skin-tight with both a large key-hole neckline, but even more impressively, an impossibly high slit running up her fishnet tights-clad legs.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy inundated with support following 'brave' appearance – see heartfelt tribute

Sharing a close-up of her make-up and hair as well, her caramel-hued locks looked just as glamorous in long, voluminous curls, and her flawless yet natural base make-up let both her metallic pink eyeshadow and "Renaissance" diamond earrings truly shine.

She also shared photos of her time on stage, both in the beautiful black gown and in a red rhinestone corset look, which perfectly coordinated with her daughter Blue Ivy's own bedazzled red jumpsuit. Blue Ivy, 11, has been joining her mom on stage for several of her recent appearances, and has impressed the packed crowds with her dance moves.

MORE: Beyonce breaks silence on iconic performance with daughter Blue – fans react

MORE: Beyonce's rarely-seen daughter Rumi makes special appearance to support big sister Blue

Though Beyoncé shared the post without a caption, as she frequently does, that didn't stop fans from inundating her comments section with compliments galore. "It should cost a billion to look that good," one fan wrote next to a heart-eyes emoji, as others added: "At this point I want the whole renaissance wardrobe," and: "GORGEOUS," as well as: "The perfect look."

© Getty Blue Ivy on stage during her mom Beyoncé's world tour

The "Drunk in Love" hitmaker has been impressing fans in more ways than one, beyond her latest fashion moments and concerts. She and her husband, Jay-Z just broke a major record with their latest home purchase, the biggest in California history, for a $200 million Malibu estate. The record was previously held by their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, from when he bought his $177 million home in 2021.

© Instagram The star recently shared a snippet from her latest London date night with her husband

The property is a 30,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece, and the country's second priciest, following a $238 million Central Park South apartment purchased by hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin in 2019.

Their new sprawling residence, located on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, fittingly nicknamed Billionaires' Row, was initially priced at a whopping $295 million.

© Instagram Beyonce and her daughters Blue and Rumi for an Adidas campaign

Crafted by the lauded Japanese architect Tadao Ando – a Pritzker Prize winner recognized for his distinctive concrete edifices – the modernist, L-shaped mansion offers panoramic ocean views via its floor-to-ceiling glass panels. It was initially built and owned by renowned art collector William Bell, who spent nearly 15 years constructing the concrete structure after purchasing the property for a mere $14.5 million in 2003, according to Architectural Digest.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.