Dua Lipa's most sizzling sun-soaked bikini snaps you don't want to miss

The One Kiss hitmaker knows how to strut her stuff…

Dua Lipa is never shy of a sizzling bikini snap. Whether it's soaking in the rays on a sun-soaked beach snap or partying the days away on a private yacht, it's safe to say the Gen-Z It-Girl knows what she's doing when it comes to swimwear.

Whether it's a sultry two-piece, a strapless swimsuit or even a denim bikini top, Dua always looks flawless. Keep scrolling to see the Don't Start Now singer's best bikini looks…

One stand-out bikini look saw the Levitating singer rock a slinky Hello Kitty crocheted bikini whilst she relaxed in the shade on a lavish holiday to Jamaica with her friends. The not-so-sunny snap captured Dua munching on a refreshing slice of watermelon whilst posing in the barely-there two-piece. "Living on island time," the singer captioned her post, which sparked a major reaction amongst fans who couldn't get enough of her kitsch n' cute swimwear.

"I’m living for the Hello Kitty crochet," penned a fan, as another agreed: "You are so beautiful," while a third quipped: "GODDESS." Her raven locks were swept into a dramatic high pony, accentuation her naturally tanned makeup-free face. Flawless!

Another photo from the same trip saw the New Rules hitmaker serving up 1960s supermodel chic in a fabulous flower-power-inspired bikini. The vibrant set featured super-high-waisted bottoms and a classic triangle top perfectly showing off the pop star's Giselle-like physique. The neon micro bikini by the label Feline Swim, definitely made the case for vibrant beachwear.

Earlier this month, Dua sent fans wild with a glitzy blue triangle bikini which she wore in another sun-soaked snap whilst relaxing in an undisclosed location. The star neatly matched her blue book to her sequin artic blue swim set, which featured a classic triangle silhouette, a halterneck style, and tie-string detailing.

She accessorised with a gold chain necklace with a lucky horseshoe pendant while offering up a lesson in earring curation. Four large diamond huggie hoops adorned her ears, leading the eye to her makeup-free appearance.

Calling the full girl squad! Dua looked fabulous as she was photographed with friends whilst sporting a triangle orange bikini whilst partying the days away. The Physical hitmaker took centre stage in girl's trip snap. The flattering piece perfectly highlighted Dua's phenomenal gym-honed physique as she sultrily looked into the cameras with a wide smile, pair of sunglasses and a backward denim cap.

Her friends all got the memo about what to wear as they glistened in their swimwear, with colours including, blue, lemon, red and black. In a simple caption, Dua said: "Sunbums," and posted two sunshine emojis.

Last year, Dua swapped her usual two-piece for a vibrant strapless swimsuit that featured a dramatic cut-out at the torso that framed her rock-solid abs and svelte figure as she reclined on a boat. Adding a bright colour-block jacket, Dua teamed her turquoise set with a fuschia pink cover-up and bright pink baseball cap, completing her Barbie-like aesthetic.

Sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps, Dua simply captioned her photos: "~ reset ~".