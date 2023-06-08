Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa's most sizzling sun-soaked bikini snaps you don't want to miss
The One Kiss hitmaker knows how to strut her stuff…

dua lipa
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle Casey

Dua Lipa is never shy of a sizzling bikini snap. Whether it's soaking in the rays on a sun-soaked beach snap or partying the days away on a private yacht, it's safe to say the Gen-Z It-Girl knows what she's doing when it comes to swimwear. 

Whether it's a sultry two-piece, a strapless swimsuit or even a denim bikini top, Dua always looks flawless. Keep scrolling to see the Don't Start Now singer's best bikini looks…

dua lipa hello kitty© Photo: Instagram
Dua looked flawless

One stand-out bikini look saw the Levitating singer rock a slinky Hello Kitty crocheted bikini whilst she relaxed in the shade on a lavish holiday to Jamaica with her friends. The not-so-sunny snap captured Dua munching on a refreshing slice of watermelon whilst posing in the barely-there two-piece. "Living on island time," the singer captioned her post, which sparked a major reaction amongst fans who couldn't get enough of her kitsch n' cute swimwear.

"I’m living for the Hello Kitty crochet," penned a fan, as another agreed: "You are so beautiful," while a third quipped: "GODDESS." Her raven locks were swept into a dramatic high pony, accentuation her naturally tanned makeup-free face. Flawless!

dua lipa bikini floral© Photo: Instagram
The star chanelled flower power

Another photo from the same trip saw the New Rules hitmaker serving up 1960s supermodel chic in a fabulous flower-power-inspired bikini. The vibrant set featured super-high-waisted bottoms and a classic triangle top perfectly showing off the pop star's Giselle-like physique.  The neon micro bikini by the label Feline Swim, definitely made the case for vibrant beachwear.

Dua Lipa in a sky blue sequin bikini© Instagram
Dua Lipa dazzled in a sky blue sequin bikini

Earlier this month, Dua sent fans wild with a glitzy blue triangle bikini which she wore in another sun-soaked snap whilst relaxing in an undisclosed location.  The star neatly matched her blue book to her sequin artic blue swim set, which featured a classic triangle silhouette, a halterneck style, and tie-string detailing.

Dua Lipa wearing bikini and hugging sister
Dua is known for her beautiful bikinis

She accessorised with a gold chain necklace with a lucky horseshoe pendant while offering up a lesson in earring curation. Four large diamond huggie hoops adorned her ears, leading the eye to her makeup-free appearance.

Dua Lipa posing with her friends on holiday
The singer took front and centre in the girls trip snap

Calling the full girl squad! Dua looked fabulous as she was photographed with friends whilst sporting a triangle orange bikini whilst partying the days away. The Physical hitmaker took centre stage in girl's trip snap. The flattering piece perfectly highlighted Dua's phenomenal gym-honed physique as she sultrily looked into the cameras with a wide smile, pair of sunglasses and a backward denim cap.

Her friends all got the memo about what to wear as they glistened in their swimwear, with colours including, blue, lemon, red and black. In a simple caption, Dua said: "Sunbums," and posted two sunshine emojis.

dua lipa swimsuit
The singer sported a stunning one piece

Last year, Dua swapped her usual two-piece for a vibrant strapless swimsuit that featured a dramatic cut-out at the torso that framed her rock-solid abs and svelte figure as she reclined on a boat. Adding a bright colour-block jacket, Dua teamed her turquoise set with a fuschia pink cover-up and bright pink baseball cap, completing her Barbie-like aesthetic.

Sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps, Dua simply captioned her photos: "~ reset ~".

