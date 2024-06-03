Dua Lipa opens up about her tour diet for a 'strong and healthy' body

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Keeping in shape is practically a non-negotiable when it comes to the life of a headliner. Punishingly early starts, rigorous choreography and back-to-back shows – it's not for the fainthearted.

Merely watching a behind-the-scenes workout video – powerhouses Madonna and Jennifer Lopez spring to mind – is enough to induce exhaustion.

Another star who follows a particularly intense exercise and nutrition regime while on tour is Dance The Night singer Dua Lipa.

The 28-year-old recently appeared on Waitrose's popular Dish podcast, hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef Angela Hartnett, revealing how she usually gears up for a long stretch of performances.

The Houdini star, who is performing at Glastonbury this year, explained that she sings in rehearsals to test how new choreography might affect her vocals, saying: "I've got to make sure that while we're doing certain dance moves, that a new move isn't going to make my voice shake."

Dua shared that she doesn't drink while on tour, less so to do with the effects of alcohol and more to do with the fact that when she is in party mode she can get quite loud – not ideal for keeping her voice in prime condition. She also avoids eating hot sauce because it could cause acid reflux, deemed "no bueno" by Dua.

The star's tour eating habits are "unfortunately" quite different to how she usually eats. "But once I'm in the swing of things and I have a routine my body is really strong and healthy, it's just getting into stamina mode, then afterwards I'm fine because my body is already at a certain level."

In terms of her personal food favourites, Dua loves to make "a salmon bowl with brown rice, spicy mayo and pickled veg", and jokingly described herself as "criminal" for using packaged lentils because of how convenient they are for throwing into a salad. But, ever a relatable queen, she admitted that while on tour she still craves carbs, "I want the pasta!"