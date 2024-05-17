Dua Lipa exposes incredible physique in see-through dress for surprise ACM Awards performance

Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday – and she certainly left a lasting impression.

The 28-year-old looked phenomenal as she performed Chris Stapleton's Think I'm in Love with You with the man himself at Ford Center at The Star in Friso, TX.

WATCH: Dua Lipa wows during surprise ACM Awards performance

Dua rocked a midnight blue lace dress that hugged her figure and exposed her bare skin and black lingerie underneath.

The eye-catching dress featured a halterneck design and fishtail silhouette and displayed her toned physique.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Dua wore her fiery red hair in a low, slicked-back bun and highlighted her striking features with bold eyebrows, nude pouty lips, and a soft smokey eye.

© Getty Images Dua looked incredible on stage

Following the smoldering performance, Dua revealed that it had been her idea to duet with Chris on his 2023 track.

"Well, we really got together, like, two days ago to rehearse for this, but we've been talking about this for a little while," she told ACM Awards correspondent Bobby Bones.

"It was my idea! I'm such a fan of Chris, and I kind of just reached out and was like, 'Hey, you want to do something together?' And this came about."

© Getty Images Dua and Chris performed Think I'm in Love with You

Dua added: "I feel so lucky to have been in Chris and [his wife] Morgane's orbit for a few days to just, like, dive into the musicality of everything has just been wonderful."

Chris echoed Dua and told ET: "It was her idea, as far as I know. They kind of called us up and said, 'Hey, she would like to do this.' I was like, 'Are you sure?' And she's like, 'Yeah!'

"So we got on the phone and talked about it and worked on it a little bit."

© Getty Images Dua's dress exposed her bare skin underneath

He added: "We really only kind of put together what we did like two days ago. So it was kind of a whirlwind of a thing to do – but it was awesome."

According to Billboard, Dua and Chris "are planning to release the collaboration together this Friday".

It wasn't just a memorable night for Dua, but for Chris also. The Parachute singer took home three awards on the night: Male Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year – which he has now won four times – for this fifth record Higher.

© Getty Images Dua and Chris put their performance together in just two days

One coveted award he missed out on was the top honor of Entertainer of the Year, which went to Lainey Wilson, the only female nominated in the category.

During her acceptance speech, Lainey said: "There are so many women in country music who have guided me without even knowing it before I ever even got a chance to shake their hand and get to know them.

© Getty Images Lainey gave an emotional speech after winning Entertainer of the Year

"They have taught me so much.It is crazy to think that me and Wynonna Judd, we talk every week, and she sends me devotionals, she lifts me up, she encourages me, she gives me advice … and that’s what it’s about right there."

She added: "It’s about lifting each other up and speaking life over each other, all of us. We got to do that for each other. Iron sharpens iron, and so this one right here is for all those women who do that."