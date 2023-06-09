Penny Lancaster looks incredible in silky mini dress alongside husband Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are reportedly moving back to the UK full-time after listing their LA home with the hopes of making a $57 million profit – and the pair certainly seem to be in their element in London.

The couple were spotted at Annabel's 60th anniversary party in London on Thursday, looking loved up as they partied the night away in style. Penny stole the show in a floaty white mini dress with a V-neckline and silver belt cinching in the loose-fitting, ethereal garment at the waist.

The laid-back look highlighted Penny's tanned legs and was accessorised to perfection with a silver sequinned bag and coordinating strappy stilettos.

The mum-of-two, who raises sons Alastair 17, and Aiden, 12, with Rod, styled her blonde hair in a bouncy blow-dry and enhanced her bronzed complexion with blusher and pretty pink makeup hues.

© Getty Penny Lancaster looked gorgeous in a silky white dress with a silver belt to party with Rod Stewart at Annabel's in London

Rod rocked his go-to jazzy suit, a gold twist on a bold Beetlejuice stripe, teamed with a contrasting leopard print waistcoat and an open shirt. We love a man who isn't afraid of clashing prints!

Penny and Sir Rod are certainly having a busy week. The dynamic duo also hit the town on Tuesday evening to attend the We Will Rock You gala, celebrating the fan-favourite musical that includes some of Queen's best-known hits and is written by members of the band and Ben Elton.

© David M. Benett Penny and Rod posed for photos as they enjoyed a fun-filled night out

The Loose Women star looked astounding in a statement pair of golden trousers which perfectly matched her shoes, teamed with a slinky shirt and blazer.

© David M. Benett Rod planted a kiss on the Loose Women star's cheek as they partied the night away

Meanwhile, Rod arrived in a ripped pair of jeans, trainers, and a white shirt that wouldn't have looked out of place at one of his concerts.

It has also been reported this week that Rod and Penny have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market.

© David M. Benett Rod rocked a gold twist on the Beetlejuice striped suit

The hitmaker purchased the property in 1991 for $12.08 million and it comes with a range of swanky features making it a sought-after home.

The Maggie May rocker had the stunning property custom designed in the 1990s by renowned California architect Richard Landry, after purchasing the land for a modest $12 million in 1991.

© Getty Sir Rod couldn't take his eyes off his glamorous wife

While the European-style mansion has been one of his main homes since 1991, Rod and his family relocated back to the UK in 2016.

They also own a £4.5 million home in Essex. Indicating his departure from LA, Stewart spent $85,000 to transport his enormous 124ft long model railroad - a representation of a 1940s American city inspired by Manhattan - to the abode.

