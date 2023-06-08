Penny Lancaster towers over husband Rod Stewart in ravishing pair of golden trousers

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart were two of the standout attendees at the We Will Rock You gala, to celebrate the new musical that includes some of Queen's best-known hits and written by members of the band and Ben Elton.

Penny and Rod both looked sensational at the event and the former Loose Women panellist towered over her husband as they posed together. The mum-of-two looked astounding in her outfit of choice, opting for a curve-hugging pair of golden trousers, that matched her shoes, alongside a slinky white shirt and blazer to keep her warm on a cool evening.

Meanwhile, Rod decided to keep his look casual as he arrived in a ripped pair of jeans, trainers and a white shirt that wouldn't have looked out of place on one of his stage shows.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Penny looked so glamorous as she arrived

Penny wore her stylish blonde locks loose, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders, while she kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing her wedding ring and carrying a golden clutch bag that matched most of her ensemble.

The pair have been married since 2007 and enjoy the high life with one another and last week, they were spotted leaving an exclusive member's club, and Penny looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked with her husband.

The 52-year-old exuded elegance in a vampy leopard-print dress, which featured a button-down design, flattering sweetheart neckline and statement thigh-split. Penny layered her animal print frock with a sleek navy blazer and Chanel slingback heels. Her bombshell blonde hair was styled into a bouncy blow dry, as the star rocked fluttery lashes, a golden bronzer and glossy nude lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

© David M. Benett Penny and Rod met up with a friend at the event

Meanwhile, Rod looked suave in an eccentric floral-print suit jacket and cigarette trousers, which he wore with embellished loafers and a white crossbody bag.

INSIDE: Rod Stewart's jaw-dropping Los Angeles mansion complete with football pitch - see the pics

The pair's low-key date night comes just after the Loose Women star cut an elegant figure in a glitzy fitted Palm Angels tracksuit at ABBA Voyage in London. Whilst Penny attended without her husband Rod, she was in great company alongside other stars such as Ronnie and Sally Wood, Bruno Tonioli, designer Zandra Rhodes and Arlene Phillips.

The pair enjoy living the high-life

Penny and Rod's enduring love affair began in 1999, though the couple did not marry until June 2007 in Portofino.

PHOTOS: Loose Women's bold brides: 9 unexpected wedding dresses worn by Penny Lancaster, Christine Lampard and more

RELATED: Penny Lancaster has the best reaction as husband Rod Stewart makes surprise announcement

The couple share two sons, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, with proud mum Penny regularly sharing photos of her children on Instagram. Both boys have inherited their 78-year-old dad's rockstar looks, with Alastair looking uncannily like his father in the latest photos Penny shared on social media.

Rod seen here with three of his children

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He shares two children with his first wife Alana Stewart, Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42. The couple separated in 1984.

In 1987, Rob welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 35, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with his second wife Rachel; Renee, 30, born in June 1992, and Liam, 28, born September 1994.

Rod is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption - though the pair have since reconciled.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.