Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster list dazzling LA home in hopes of bagging $57m profit

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have a beautiful Essex home but they are parting was with their American pad

Rod Stewart, 78, and Penny Lancaster, 52, are selling up their LA home, with the hopes of making a staggering $57 million profit with an asking price of $70 million.

The hitmaker purchased the property in 1991 for $12.08 million and it comes with a wide range of swanky features making it a sought after home.

The formal dining room has a maximalist design with a huge walnut table surrounded by 14 floral chairs.

The property also has its own private bar that's been decorated in a striking jade green shade with polished marble floors.

Images inside the home reveal that Rod even has his own shoe dressing room, filled with various pairs neatly lined up on shelves.

The gated estate has a football field as well as a large, picture-perfect pool that wouldn't look out of place at a five-star resort.

Where do Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster live in the UK?

The couple have a beautiful home in Essex worth £4.65 million and they've shared looks inside the property over the years. It is a royal-worthy mansion with immaculate grounds and lavish interiors.

© Photo: ITV Penny Lancaster's lounge is so decadent

During one Loose Women show, Penny appeared on a link from her lounge and co-star Denise Welch even joked by asking if Penny lives at Hampton Court Palace.

Behind the star patterned wallpaper could be seen, as well as decadent gold-framed artwork and an array of antique furniture.

© Photo: Rex The star made a virtual appearance from her plush bedroom

One of Penny's interviews was even conducted from her private bedroom, and it certainly lived up to the rest of the palatial interiors. The couple have a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

How many children do Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have?

The Maggie May singer has eight children, two of whom he shares with Penny, two sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.

Rod is also the father of Sarah Streeter, who he had with former partner, Suzanne Boffey. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

The presenter has two sons

His children also include Kimberly and Sean, who he shares with ex-wife Alana Spencer, Ruby, with former partner Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam, who he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

