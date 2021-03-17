Penny Lancaster melts hearts with throwback wedding photo The model married rocker Rod Stewart in 2007

Penny Lancaster has shared the most adorable photo from her wedding with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty re-shared a picture from her niece's Instagram Stories to her own account.

The previously unseen photo was taken from the back and showed Penny dressed in her spectacular wedding dress complete with train and matching white bouquet.

In the image, the blonde beauty walked away from the camera while holding onto her little bridesmaid's hand. How sweet!

The star turned 50 this week and was showered with love on social media and in person.

While she couldn't gather with her friends or extended family, she enjoyed a celebration at home with husband Rod Stewart and their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.

As part of her incredible lockdown birthday party, the Loose Women star was treated to a very unusual cake – with goats on top!

The culinary creation was covered in pale green icing with tufts of grass and plants, while a white picket fence surrounded the outside.

Penny married Rod Stewart back in 2007

But the pièce de résistance was, of course, the three brown and white figurines placed on top to represent her three pygmy goats: Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel.

The family home was also transformed in honour of the special occasion.

Sharing a snap of a dark wooden side table covered with family photos, candles and a bunch of lilies, Penny wrote: "My lockdown 50th was magical.

The blonde beauty celebrated her 50th birthday this week

"The outpouring of love and birthday wishes warmed me to my soul. You made my birthday complete, just as you make my life complete."

The star sparked debate last month when she appeared on an episode of Loose Women and revealed that the couple had used the 'cry it out' method of sleep training when their boys were younger.

Posting on Instagram a few hours later, Penny wrote: "There is no one-size-fits all approach… CIO or as I like to call it, teaching self-soothing (at the right time) is truly a gift of night-time sleep that will really help long term."

