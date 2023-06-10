Holly Ramsay looks phenomenal in plunging dress that has fans doing a double take

Holly Ramsay caused a stir among her followers when she shared some photos of herself wearing a beautiful slinky dress that highlighted her slender physique.

The 23-year-old admitted she is "happier than ever" as she posed for an impromptu photoshoot surrounded by lush greenery, but it was her jaw-dropping appearance that had her fans doing a double take.

Holly looked like the ultimate bombshell rocking a floor-length shimmery dress that boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, a plunging neckline and thin straps.

© Instagram Holly looked gorgeous in her metallic dress

She wore her blonde hair down in voluminous waves and sported a radiant glow to her complexion with highlighted cheeks and a pretty pink lip, adding a bold pop of colour with a bright red manicure.

Holly's fans loved her look and were quick to shower her with compliments, with one commenting: "Gorgeous girl who deserves all the happiness." A second said: "Always so beautiful." A third added: "Wow! Beautiful. Great pictures, Holly."

© Instagram Holly's dress skimmed her slender physique

Holly has been on an incredible journey over the last few years after making the decision to become tee-total when she was 21. In November last year, she detailed her decision to become sober which she accounts for completely changing her life.

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol," she told her followers. "Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

© Instagram Holly is feeling 'happier than ever'

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day. I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

Back in May 2021, during a conversation on her podcast, 21 & Over, Holly disclosed her experience with sexual assault and how it led to her being hospitalised with PTSD. At the time, she said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18, which led to her developing PTSD and struggling to cope.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Holly is the daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay

In her podcast, Holly explained said: "I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year, I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening. I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot."

Holly eventually left Ravensbourne University in London after a year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health, for three months.

© Instagram Holly has been sober for almost three years

She continued: "That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.