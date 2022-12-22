Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly talks hitting 'rock bottom' as she celebrates personal milestone The celebrity chef's daughter quit alcohol at the age of 21

Holly Ramsay has revealed she is celebrating two years of sobriety after making the decision to become tee-total at the age of 21.

The daughter of Tana and Gordon Ramsay took to social media on Wednesday to pen a heartfelt message, in which she discusses "hitting rock bottom" during one of her lowest points.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay's family life

Loading the player...

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified," she wrote. "I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day.

"I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay responds after daughter Holly marks a year of being sober

SEE: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look besotted in never-before-seen wedding photos

Back in May 2021, during a conversation on her podcast, 21 & Over, Holly disclosed her experience with sexual assault and how it led to her being hospitalised with PTSD. At the time, she said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18, which led to her developing PTSD and struggling to cope.

Holly shared this statement with fans

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one sharing their own experience: "I was also 20 when I hit rock bottom and stopped alcohol... I'm now 22 yrs down the line and still going strong... well done on recognising you needed to stop... keep going and keep being the inspiration you are x."

Another said: "Holly today is Nine Months for me! What a wild journey this new life has been! One day at a time! Proud of both of us!" A third post read: "Congratulations for choosing the right path for you. It is never easy, but you are smashing it one day at a time."

The 22-year-old shares a close bond with her dad Gordon

In her podcast, Holly explained said: "I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening. I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot."

Holly eventually left Ravensbourne University in London after a year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health, for three months.

She continued: "That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.