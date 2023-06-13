Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren, 53, showcases her incredible physique in skimpy bikini on $500 million super-yacht

Jeff Bezos, 59, played the role of photographer as he captured stunning photos of his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, 53, wearing a skimpy bikini on the deck of his newly acquired $500 million superyacht in the picturesque location of Portofino, Italy.

The couple made a grand entrance, arriving in style via helicopter on the Koru's remarkable $75 million support vessel, complete with a helipad.

Lauren dazzled in a form-fitting black racerback dress featuring thigh-high slits on each leg. Complementing her Italian vacation look, she wore black platform wedge sandals and carried what appeared to be a red Hermès Kelly bag.

Known for their exclusivity, Kelly bags can range in price from $10,000 to over $100,000, depending on the style. Sanchez's raven locks flowed in the wind, accentuating her elegant ensemble.

Jeff, dressed casually in a dark T-shirt and jeans, joined Lauren as they boarded a waiting speedboat that transported them to the lavish yacht.

The couple shared intimate moments on board, embracing each other before settling down for a family lunch on the deck, shielded from the blazing sun. Lauren’s three children accompanied them on the outing.

Among them is her 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzales, from her previous marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzales. She also has two younger children, Evan Whitesell (17) and Eleanor Whitesell (15), from her previous marriage to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Endeavor.

Upon their marriage, Lauren will become a stepmother to Jeff’s four children from his previous marriage to MacKenzie Scott.

Later, the couple enjoyed an impromptu photo shoot on the yacht's deck. Lauren flaunted her enviable figure in a skimpy black thong bikini, while Jeff, donning swim trunks, fulfilled his role as the designated photographer, capturing stunning shots of his stunning fiancée. Jeff opted to keep his T-shirt on during the shoot.

The couple's relationship was initially exposed by the National Enquirer in January 2019, leading to Jeff’s divorce from Mackenzie, his wife of over 25 years. Following the split, Mackenzie became one of the world's richest women due to her substantial stake in Amazon.

Lauren, who was married to Whitesell at the time, had her introduction to Jeff facilitated by her former husband. The couple officially made their first public appearance together in May 2019, and their relationship has continued to blossom ever since.

As the third wealthiest individual globally, Jeff is no stranger to extravagant vacations. However, this summer is bound to be one for the books as he proposed to Lauren aboard his luxurious superyacht.

The proposal took place off the coast of Cannes, where they were enjoying a Mediterranean adventure on the inaugural voyage of the Koru. With a length of 417 feet and a height of 230 feet, the Koru is one of the world's largest sailing yachts and features a 250-foot support vessel with its own helipad.

The couple's journey on the Koru marks the realization of a vision that began over five years ago. Known as 'Project 721,' the yacht was constructed in the historic port of Zwijndrecht, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, by sailing yacht specialists Oceanco.

The vessel's unique design includes a wooden sculpture of a Roman goddess on the bow, bearing a striking resemblance to Sanchez. The sculpture was commissioned in 2018, a year prior to the exposure of their relationship.

Following sea trials in February, the yacht was officially handed over to Jeff in April. Its journey from the Netherlands to Mallorca, Spain, via Gibraltar was accompanied by a private submarine.

The Koru also boasts a smaller support vessel that spans 250 feet and features a helipad, along with an assortment of speedboats and luxury cars for the couple’s enjoyment.

The magnificent superyacht, adorned in midnight blue with gold accents, encompasses three decks, a swimming pool, and an expansive sun terrace. The interior draws inspiration from Eos, a 305-foot yacht owned by former Fox CEO Barry Diller, known for its opulence and annual maintenance cost of $25 million.

