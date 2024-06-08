Lauren Sanchez stuns in daring mini dress alongside ex's new wife Tobie Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez stunned in a daring sequin mini dress as she posed alongside her ex's new wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez, in a heartwarming display of modern family unity.

The future Mrs. Bezos, 54, showcased her stunning figure in a low-cut, sparkling gray gown, while Tobie, 43, opted for a chic black dress with lacy sleeves.

The two women, beaming with joy, stood side by side in the Instagram snap shared by Tobie, which Lauren quickly reposted to her own Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude with the caption, "Never felt more lucky. Love you both," accompanied by white heart emojis.

Joining them was Lauren's sister, Elena Sánchez Blair, who looked equally glamorous in a black dress with a single sleeve and a high slit. Tobie captioned the photo, "Modern fam life baby," to which Lauren added in the comments, "Never felt more lucky to be able to call you both family."

Just days earlier, the blended family had come together to celebrate Lauren and Tony Gonzalez's son Nikko's college graduation.

Lauren shared a heartfelt video montage of the festivities on her Instagram, capturing moments from a family photoshoot to a celebratory dinner. In the video, Lauren is seen in a figure-hugging white maxi gown for the shoot, later changing into a fiery red leather dress for the evening's dinner.

During the gathering, Lauren gave an emotional speech to her son. "I'm super excited to see what the next chapter of your life is gonna be," she said, her voice filled with pride. "I know it's gonna be amazing. I'm so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am of you."

Her Instagram post was equally touching: "Nikko, I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you."

Tobie, who married Tony in 2007, also shared her perspective on the celebration with a series of Instagram clips and photos, including some of the family lounging by a pool in their bathing suits.

Lauren flaunted a revealing white bikini, while Tobie sported a green one-piece. "What a time we had celebrating Nikko’s graduation," Tobie wrote. "We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are, Nikko. You are so loved by so many."

Lauren and Tony welcomed Nikko in 2002, but their relationship ended shortly after. Lauren later married Hollywood agent and Endeavor talent agency co-founder Patrick Whitesell in 2005.

They had two children together, Evan in 2006 and Eleanor in 2008, before their marriage ended in 2019. The split came after it was revealed that Lauren was dating Jeff Bezos. Following the public revelation of their affair by the National Enquirer, Lauren divorced Patrick, and Jeff separated from his wife of over 25 years, MacKenzie Scott.

Jeff, the third richest man in the world with a reported net worth of $196 billion, and Lauren made their first public appearance together in May 2019 and got engaged in early 2023.

Last January, Lauren opened up about how she and Jeff have blended their families, likening them to the "Brady Bunch." She shared with the Wall Street Journal, "On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids."

Lauren also spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Tony, whom she described as her "best friend." She explained, "It wasn't always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and [his wife Tobie] were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we’re really good friends. That took about five years, but we always communicated.

“I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all - but you do need to be able to communicate. I'm so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he's like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don't have to be married.'"Lauren