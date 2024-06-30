Lauren Sanchez rocks ab-baring knit mini dress for lush trip with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' Greek summer vacation continues in earnest, as the couple hit up the sunny beaches and rippling waters with the former's ex Tony Gonzalez and his wife October "Tobie."

The 54-year-old has refrained from sharing any glimpses of the trip on social media so far while quietly serving up some dynamite fashion moments on the lush vacation.

However, she finally took to Instagram with a breathtaking photo from the holiday, posting a snap of herself posing on their yacht, with the wind blowing in her hair and the sun on her skin.

Lauren looked fantastic in a knit crocheted off-white mini dress, with revealing details that showed some skin and abs, while she flicked her hair back for the snap. Her fans and friends very quickly fell in love.

One sweet commenter wrote: "Can we also remember how smart this woman is on top of being [fire]. That's the real appeal, the brains match the beauty," while another added: "Stunningly gorgeous!!!!!" and a third gushed: "I honestly feel so inspired to live healthy when I see this woman."

The journalist and TV star was previously snapped riding around on a jet-ski in a skimpy gold bikini with her fiancé by her side, at one point nearly skirting a wardrobe malfunction by adjusting her bikini top before it came undone in the blazing speed.

© Instagram Lauren shared a photo of herself posing on a yacht in a mini dress

It's been a big month already for Lauren, who not only saw her eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, graduate from college, but also celebrated her middle child Evan's milestone 18th birthday just a few days later.

She was then treated to a first look at a copy of her debut children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, illustrated with Raleigh Stewart, which arrives on September 17 and is available to pre-order.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff are enjoying some downtime for the summer

Lauren shared a video of herself fighting back the emotions as she unwrapped and took a look at the book, writing alongside it on Instagram: "Such a surreal feeling to hold this book in my hands for the first time!! @raleighstewart (the incredible talent behind the illustrations) and I can't wait for you all to read @theflywhoflew!!"

She has cited that the book is not only inspired by and dedicated to her three children (she is also a mom to daughter Ella), but also her own personal journey with dyslexia and how it impacted her affinity for learning.

The mom-of-three previously reflected on the difficult road to finding joy in reading, saying on social media: "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared."

"Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia. Nothing was the same after that — I learned how to learn — and I'm forever grateful."

© Instagram The journalist and pilot also celebrated her son Evan's 18th birthday earlier this month

She acknowledged that some challenges still persisted, but "if the little girl in this picture knew she'd be writing a children's book, she would never have believed it. I hope The Fly Who Flew To Space will inspire kids to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem."